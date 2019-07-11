Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg Court House.
Bundaberg Court House. Mike Knott BUN020419COU1
Crime

IN COURT: 37 listed to appear in Bundy court today

Geordi Offord
by
11th Jul 2019 7:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day a number of people face the Bundaberg court on a rage of different charges.

Here is who is listed to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Ballard, Ethan Connor

Blasco, Joel Nathan

Bradbury, Corey John

Bryant, Glenn Francis

Chambers, Owen Harley

Darcy, Cohen Lee

Doyle, Robert Wayne

Evans, Timothy Roy

Farrell, Joseph Terence

Gear, Jamie Cameron

Hanlon, Kiara

Harvey, Madison James

Jackwitz, Peter John

Khatri, Chetan

Latza, Barry John

Leather, Scott Wayne

Lindemeier, Chris-Tine

Lovegrove, Nigel Andrew

Marks, Rebecca Louise

Mason, Lewis Charles

Mc Geary, Troy Phillip

Mckenzie, Jaidyn Luke

Moras, Joshua Luke

Murphy, Jillian

Nagas, Leslie Ezekeial

Persaud, Paul Andrew

Richards, Wayne Robert

Rogan, Kelsey Rose

Rogers, Ashlynn Lee

Sandhu, Rajdeep Singh

Silvia, Toby Michael

Skillington, Sam John

Sutton, Benjamin Edward

Thompson, Wayne Colin

Wilks, John Raymond

Williamson, Shaun Patrick

Wootton, Darran James

buncourt buncourtlist bundaberg court bundaberg magistrates court
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Fair Work reveals shocking lack of compliance on farms

    premium_icon Fair Work reveals shocking lack of compliance on farms

    Rural THE Wide Bay region has been identified as being at the highest risk for non-compliance of workplace laws in the horticultural industry.

    Change in the air for aged care as info hub trial begins

    premium_icon Change in the air for aged care as info hub trial begins

    News Raising the bar with new standards and more access to information

    LifeFlight missions soar as crews call for a doctor onboard

    premium_icon LifeFlight missions soar as crews call for a doctor onboard

    News Bundaberg LifeFlight crew clocks up most missions ever.

    Bundy to be showcased at annual Brisbane food event

    premium_icon Bundy to be showcased at annual Brisbane food event

    Food & Entertainment See which Bundy producers will showcase the region in Brisbane.