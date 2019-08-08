IN COURT: 37 expected in Bundaberg court today

EACH day many people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges.

Here is who is listed to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Appo, Gregory Allen

Blasco, Joel Nathan

Bradbury, Corey John

Carmichael, Tony Boyd

Cashman, Carley Maree

Chambers, Owen Harley

Christodoulou, Jim

Fuller, Joshua Dean

Hanlon, Kiara

Hanlon, Shanaya

Hanlon, Tenisha Jane

Ireland, Zachariah Kyron

Leather, Scott Wayne

Li, Kei Fu

Little, Timothy Bernard Bruce

Lovegrove, Nigel Andrew

Magill, Brett James

Mcauley, Daniel James Shane

Meester, Chad Lindon

Mobbs, Peter Alexander Thomas

Mohmood, Rashid

Mulford, Christopher Anthony

Mulford, Natasha Maree

Murphy, Jillian

Myers, Michael John

Nagas, Leslie Ezekeial

Olive, Llynace Ann

Rowland, Daniel Clifford

Silvia, Toby Michael

Skillington, Sam John

Smith, Sharlee Isabella Joan

Snell, Gregory

Steemson, Leslie Michael

Stegert, Craig

Thompson, Wayne Colin

Walk, Rhys

Williamson, Shaun Patrick