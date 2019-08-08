Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Court House.
Court House. Brian Cassidy
Crime

IN COURT: 37 expected in Bundaberg court today

Geordi Offord
by
8th Aug 2019 7:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day many people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges.

Here is who is listed to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Appo, Gregory Allen

Blasco, Joel Nathan

Bradbury, Corey John

Carmichael, Tony Boyd

Cashman, Carley Maree

Chambers, Owen Harley

Christodoulou, Jim

Fuller, Joshua Dean

Hanlon, Kiara

Hanlon, Shanaya

Hanlon, Tenisha Jane

Ireland, Zachariah Kyron

Leather, Scott Wayne

Li, Kei Fu

Little, Timothy Bernard Bruce

Lovegrove, Nigel Andrew

Magill, Brett James

Mcauley, Daniel James Shane

Meester, Chad Lindon

Mobbs, Peter Alexander Thomas

Mohmood, Rashid

Mulford, Christopher Anthony

Mulford, Natasha Maree

Murphy, Jillian

Myers, Michael John

Nagas, Leslie Ezekeial

Olive, Llynace Ann

Rowland, Daniel Clifford

Silvia, Toby Michael

Skillington, Sam John

Smith, Sharlee Isabella Joan

Snell, Gregory

Steemson, Leslie Michael

Stegert, Craig

Thompson, Wayne Colin

Walk, Rhys

Williamson, Shaun Patrick

buncourt buncourtlist bundaberg court bundaberg magistrates court
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Federal police investigate possible fake $50 notes in Bundy

    premium_icon Federal police investigate possible fake $50 notes in Bundy

    News FEDERAL police are investigating a possible case of counterfeit note usage at a popular Burnett Heads hotel.

    School principal 'jeered' in push favouring palliative care

    premium_icon School principal 'jeered' in push favouring palliative care

    Health Educator criticised in voluntary euthanasia inquiry

    RUNNING DRY: Desperate measures to secure Miriam Vale water

    premium_icon RUNNING DRY: Desperate measures to secure Miriam Vale water

    Council News Water restrictions in place for first time in more than a decade.

    Bundy's Dying with Dignity group launches online petition

    premium_icon Bundy's Dying with Dignity group launches online petition

    Politics Concerns government is not moving quickly enough