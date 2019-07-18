Menu
Bundaberg Court House.
Crime

IN COURT: 35 people set appear in Bundy court today

Geordi Offord
by
18th Jul 2019 7:45 AM
EACH day a number of people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges.

Here is who is listed to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Byers, Anthony John

Calway, Phelan Somerset

Campbell, Lalisa Jeanetta

Christensen, Dean Anthony

Clements, Todd Daren

Collier, Mathew Walter

Dillon, Deen Kareem

Egan, David John

Evans, Glynn David

Field, Ethan William

Guymer, Luke Eric

Holmes, Kelly Natasha

Kearney Sutherland, Jakeb Glen

King, Fiona Louise

Marshall, Wade Francis

McCarthy, Gregory Vincent

Mcleod, Ian Charles

Muir, Darren Craig

Murdoch, Tracey Lee

Nimon, Shanoah Jade

Nowland, Kisha Shayne Leigh

Oakes, Reuben John

Riley, Casey-Lee Maree

Scott, Samantha Lee

Smith, Scott Graham

Spaeth, David Josef

Szkolar, Lee

Toovey, Michael Bruce

Turaga, Tyrone Ian-Joseph

Ward, William Francis

Wechsler, Liam Anthony

Weimer, Dean John

Weiss, Daniel John

Weston, Jason Edward

Wright, Jessica Emma

Bundaberg News Mail

