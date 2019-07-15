Menu
Crime

IN COURT: 35 listed to appear in Bundaberg court today

Geordi Offord
by
15th Jul 2019 7:44 AM
EACH day a number of people face the Bundaberg Court on a range of different charges.

Here is who is listed to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Andrews, Dean Lee

Barnes, Jeremy Dale

Bonney, Jaylan Tyler

Borg, Nathan James

Bye, Trent John

Chase, Justine Maree

Chatfield, Boris Richard

Deaves, Bradley William

Disney, Daniel John

Fisher, Ashley Brian

Fritz, Murray Louis John

Graham, Dale Matthew

Hanigan, Matthew Wayne

Harrison, Mark Dwayne

Hill, Alexis Monique

Hogue-Kokles, Blake Maddison Jacob

Hosack, Tristian Anthony

Hussein, Hamid

Little, Leighton Cameron

Lucas, Melissa Jane

Lutz, Gary Leslie

Meeking, Wendy Sue

Mikkelsen, Andrew Kenneth

Neill, Joshua Aaron

Nowland, Jourdan Taylah-Shain

Plath, Daniel William

Radel, Rebecca Leigh

Redshaw, David Andrew

Sayers, Shane Edward

Tindel, Adam-Lee Frederick

Vanbrugh, Nathan Ian

Walker, Wentworth Charles Roy

Webster, Danielle May

Wilson, Matthew James

Zammit, Chantelle Iris

Bundaberg News Mail

