IN COURT: 35 listed to appear in Bundaberg court today
EACH day a number of people face the Bundaberg Court on a range of different charges.
Here is who is listed to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.
Andrews, Dean Lee
Barnes, Jeremy Dale
Bonney, Jaylan Tyler
Borg, Nathan James
Bye, Trent John
Chase, Justine Maree
Chatfield, Boris Richard
Deaves, Bradley William
Disney, Daniel John
Fisher, Ashley Brian
Fritz, Murray Louis John
Graham, Dale Matthew
Hanigan, Matthew Wayne
Harrison, Mark Dwayne
Hill, Alexis Monique
Hogue-Kokles, Blake Maddison Jacob
Hosack, Tristian Anthony
Hussein, Hamid
Little, Leighton Cameron
Lucas, Melissa Jane
Lutz, Gary Leslie
Meeking, Wendy Sue
Mikkelsen, Andrew Kenneth
Neill, Joshua Aaron
Nowland, Jourdan Taylah-Shain
Plath, Daniel William
Radel, Rebecca Leigh
Redshaw, David Andrew
Sayers, Shane Edward
Tindel, Adam-Lee Frederick
Vanbrugh, Nathan Ian
Walker, Wentworth Charles Roy
Webster, Danielle May
Wilson, Matthew James
Zammit, Chantelle Iris