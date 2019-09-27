IN COURT: 33 people expected in Bundaberg court today
EACH day many people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges.
Here is who is listed to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.
Ackling, Stefanie Rebecca
Allen, Tanya Ann
Beazley, Adam John
Bowen, Deborah Elizabeth
Commandeur, Abby Melissa
Curley, Michelle Louise
Daley, Sarah Elaine
Dempsey, Patrick Sean
Dennis, Tessa
Dewsbury, Troy Phillip
Emerson, Peter Leslie John
Gallo, Adam Paul
Giles, Jesse Aidan
Griffiths, Rebecca Dianne
Higgins, Alan James
Ilett, Karen Jane
Isaksson, Paul Ragnor
Joyce, Jaime Lachlan
King, Aaron Desley
Langton, Charles Alex
Lee, Robert Brandon
Le-Noel, Gregroy Andrew
Mccosh, Travis Charles
Moore, Leanne Marie
Nelson, Frederick Alan
Palmero, Joseph Lee
Priestley, Hayden James John
Reid, Brooke Hayley
Rigby, Henry James
Rigotti, Christopher Robert Flavio
Tanner, Lisa Maree
Whyte, Darren Stephen
Wilson, David Mathew