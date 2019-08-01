Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg Court House
Bundaberg Court House Brian Cassidy
Crime

IN COURT: 33 expected in Bundaberg court today

Geordi Offord
by
1st Aug 2019 7:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day many people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges.

Here is who is listed to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Abell, Ethan Thomas

Baker, Aimie Jean

Buckley, Darryn Glenn

Cameron, Skye

Campbell, Lalisa Jeanetta

Christensen, Dean Anthony

Christodoulou, Jenna Rose

Clements, Todd Daren

Collier, Mathew Walter

Cook, James Stephen

Coyle, Ashleigh Jane

Crosby, Jesse Francis

Cross, Dylan James

De Voijs, Aurelie Anne Sylvia

Drew, Matthew Lee

Duncan, James Matthew

Edmond, Barry

Foster-Moore, Mitchell

Grey, Charlene Bridget

Hilder, Sarah Louise

Hodgson, Fredrick Paul

Hogue-Kokles, Blake Maddison Jacob

Kokles, Jayson Allon

Lee, Brian Morris

Murdoch, Tracey Lee

Murr, William Gunter

Pang, Robert James

Riley, Joseph Joshua Shane

Ryan, Craig Wayne

Sauer Clemens, Benjamin Martin

Seguin, Deborah Anne

Shaw, Douglas Edmond

Tulk, Jarrod Andrew

buncourt buncourtlist buncrime bundaberg court bundaberg magistrates court
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Worst year on record? Region's flu toll soars

    premium_icon Worst year on record? Region's flu toll soars

    Health DESPITE health professionals warning it's too early to say this is the Wide Bay region's worst flu season on record, the figures speak for themselves.

    Bundy builders back $5k incentive scheme for home buyers

    premium_icon Bundy builders back $5k incentive scheme for home buyers

    Council News Push to support struggling industry

    Dancer's big step as career leaps in new direction

    premium_icon Dancer's big step as career leaps in new direction

    Entertainment Riley Baldwin is buzzing ahead of a new show, The Hive.