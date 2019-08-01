IN COURT: 33 expected in Bundaberg court today

EACH day many people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges.

Here is who is listed to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Abell, Ethan Thomas

Baker, Aimie Jean

Buckley, Darryn Glenn

Cameron, Skye

Campbell, Lalisa Jeanetta

Christensen, Dean Anthony

Christodoulou, Jenna Rose

Clements, Todd Daren

Collier, Mathew Walter

Cook, James Stephen

Coyle, Ashleigh Jane

Crosby, Jesse Francis

Cross, Dylan James

De Voijs, Aurelie Anne Sylvia

Drew, Matthew Lee

Duncan, James Matthew

Edmond, Barry

Foster-Moore, Mitchell

Grey, Charlene Bridget

Hilder, Sarah Louise

Hodgson, Fredrick Paul

Hogue-Kokles, Blake Maddison Jacob

Kokles, Jayson Allon

Lee, Brian Morris

Murdoch, Tracey Lee

Murr, William Gunter

Pang, Robert James

Riley, Joseph Joshua Shane

Ryan, Craig Wayne

Sauer Clemens, Benjamin Martin

Seguin, Deborah Anne

Shaw, Douglas Edmond

Tulk, Jarrod Andrew