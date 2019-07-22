Menu
Bundaberg Court House
Bundaberg Court House Brian Cassidy
Crime

IN COURT: 32 listed to appear in Bundaberg court today

22nd Jul 2019 7:52 AM
EACH day many people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges.

Here is who is listed to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Antoniolli, Steven Andrew

Bessant Probert, Bradley Amadeus

Bielefeld-Reed, Derek William Stuart

Burns, Christopher Lee

Butlin, Jason Mark

Copley, Graham Harold

Doe, Robert John

English, Shane Lee

Fernance, Dylan Lindsay Keith

Forrester, Damien Lachlan

Jacobs, Sharni Edwina

Jasperse, Ethan Wade

Johnston, Ross

Kennedy, Leonard Floyd

Lawler, Matthew Ashley Brendan

Lewis, Doreen Joyce

Mccosh, Benjamin Jon

Mcdaniel, Jake Zachariah Cregan

Mcgowan, Peter Andrew

Mckeon-Brown, Taleisha Briannon

Montague, Joel Anthony

Myers, Michael John

Paku, Shay-T-Neil

Prince, Gregory James

Rodgers, Brandon Jake

Roll, Zachary David

Smart, Nicola Rose

Smith, Sasha Leigh

Smith, Steven Brent

Terare, Tamika May

Van Dartel, Anthony James

Wilson, Nathan Michael

