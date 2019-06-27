Menu
Bundaberg Court House
Bundaberg Court House Brian Cassidy
IN COURT: 24 people to appear in Bundaberg court today

27th Jun 2019 7:47 AM
EACH day a number of people face the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on a range of different charges.

Here is who is listed to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Dale, Amy Teresa

Dodd, Viva Stewart

Doorey, Jamie-Lee

Hall, Jacinta Whitney

Ireland, Zachariah Kyron

Khatri, Chetan

Kirby, Warren Johnathon

Leather, Scott Wayne

Little, Timothy Bernard Bruce

Mclean, Clifford Zane

Miles, Dalton Edward

Mobbs, Peter Alexander Thomas

Mulvena, Darren Leslie

Olive, Llynace Ann

Podesta, Adrian William

Rein, David Llewellyn

Rogan, Kelsey Rose

Rose-Kello, Zachary James

Ryle, Shane Bradley

Shaxson, William Keith

Silcox, Dwayne Edward

Skillington, Sam John

Stoker, Scott Anthony

Taha, Housam

Bundaberg News Mail

