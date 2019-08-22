Menu
Bundaberg Court House
Bundaberg Court House Brian Cassidy
Crime

IN COURT: 24 people expected in Bundaberg court today

Geordi Offord
by
22nd Aug 2019 7:48 AM
EACH day many people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges.

Here is who is listed to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Bayliss, Rodney Reegan

Carmichael, Tony Boyd

Dean, Alastair Gerardus Noel

Dodd, Viva Stewart

Gollan, Kenneth Alexander

Hall, Jacinta Whitney

Houghton, Ashley Robert Charles K

Jansen, Benjamin

Johnston, Allan James

Kirby, Warren Johnathon

Knights, Rachael Louise

Kohler, Bradley James

Longbottom, Shaun Thomas

Mccosh, Travis Charles

Mcleod, Joshua William John

Mitchell, Lawrence Cameron

Moras, Joshua Luke

Persaud, Paul Andrew

Prasad, Anil

Rachow, Veronica Rochelle

Robinson, Adam Charles

Rogers, Ashlynn Lee

Sutton, Benjamin Edward

Wilks, John Raymond

