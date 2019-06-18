Menu
Bundaberg court house.
News

IN COURT: 16 listed to appear in Bundaberg court today

18th Jun 2019 7:29 AM
EACH day a number of people front the Bundaberg Court on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of those who are listed to face the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Capes, Matthew

Davies, Michael James

Doyle, Kyshia Anne

Drury, Catherine Maria

Drury, Christine Ellen

Fisher, Helena Maree

Fox, Leyden Edward

Johnson, Dylan James

Leonard, Samantha Jane

Nolan, Mitchell Troy

Pershouse, Sarah Ann

Sands, Jason Bruce

Spencer, Stella Louise

Taylor, Chevy Reece

Van Lieshout, Jared

Wimbus, Joshua Clayton

buncourt buncrime bundaberg magistrates court
