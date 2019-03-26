IN BRIEF: News snippets from around the region today

Ambulance officers tended to an incident with a car and bike.

Ambulance officers tended to an incident with a car and bike. Trevor Veale

Car, bike incident

AMBULANCE officers were called to Takalvan St after reports of a vehicle and bicycle incident this afternoon.

A QAS spokesperson said a female patient was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with reported back pain.

Better planning

IN THE wake of yesterday's VMR and LifeFlight efforts to locate a boatie after an EPIRB activation off Elliott Heads, Volunteer Marine Rescue Bundaberg have taken to Facebook to share the rescue efforts and how the activation was "avoidable”.

"...It transpired the vessel was out of fuel and the operator's phone was flat and without a VHF marine radio the EPIRB was the only means of alert to his situation. A very expensive communication,” the post read.

"As VMR were not aware of the out of fuel situation (we could have supplied fuel) the vessel was towed safely back to Burnett Heads for arrival at 7pm. It was a 29 nautical mile round trip.

This activation was totally avoidable with better planning.”

The Bundy VMR post recommended boaties allow 1/3 fuel for going out, 1/3 for coming home and another 1/3 for the unexpected and on-site manoeuvring; highlighted the value of a VHF marine radio and logging on/off with VMR.

Chamber meeting

THE next Biggenden Chamber of Commerce and Industry general meeting will be held tomorrow night from 5.30pm at the Biggenden Motel.

Bluebottle warning

AN INCREASE in bluebottle sightings on Fraser Coast beaches has prompted Hervey Bay's Surf Life Saving Club to issue a safety warning for residents.

Dozens of marine stingers have been sighted along the region's beaches over the past few days, including Torquay Beach.

Hervey Bay Surf Club president and Fraser Coast councillor Darren Everard saidbig tides and light northerly winds were the reason more bluebottles were being spotted but said they were "not in plague proportions”.