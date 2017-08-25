IN BRIEF: Bundy traffic rounds

A man apologised for driving after drinking.

No repeat

DRINK driver Cornelius Bin Misin says he will not repeat the offence in the future after he was caught drink driving on Maryborough St at 1am on June 11.

Misin, 42, pleaded guilty in a Bundaberg court to driving in Walkervale with an alcohol reading of 0.059.

"I submit my apologies for what I have done,” he said.

He was fined $350 and disqualified for one month.

Two-car crash

EMERGENCY crews attended a two-car crash on the Bruce Highway south of Maryborough.

The crash happened just after 10am yesterday.

A 25-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man were involved in the head-on crash and suffered minor injuries.

The low-speed crash happened at the detour section at roadworks north of Pineapple Hill.

Demerit driver

TRAFFIC infringements led to Jaydon Ansell being unlicensed after his driver's licence was disqualified by the allocation of demerit points.

Ansell, 41, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to driving on July 4 without a licence - demerit points - on Avoca Rd.

He told the court he had not received a letter.

Ansell was disqualified for six months and fined $300.