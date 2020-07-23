Menu
Crime

‘In a very bad place’: Driver has 20 drinks, crashes car

by Kara Sonter
23rd Jul 2020 8:05 PM
A man who crashed his car while driving almost five times over the limit had about 20 drinks before getting behind the wheel.

Police found Alexander Ian Mischewski lying on a Bribie Island road "delirious" after crashing his car at the intersection of First Ave and Goodwin Drive, Bongaree, around 2am on December 3, 2019, Caboolture Magistrates Court heard.

He pleaded guilty today to driving under the influence of alcohol, having recorded a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.233 per cent.

Alex Mischewski was fined in Caboolture Magistrates Court today for driving almost five times over the legal alcohol limit. Picture: Facebook
The court heard police had to call an ambulance for the man who was falling in and out of consciousness.

"I was in a very bad place... that's no excuse," Mischewski - who the court heard had been convicted of drink driving in 2012 - said.

"I can't apologise enough... but I would really like to express that I have changed."

He said he had started a Lives Lived Well course and was turning his life around.

Mischewski, who had been without a licence since the incident, was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for a further six months.

Originally published as 'In a very bad place': Driver has 20 drinks, crashes car

