IMPROVED: Roads, paths and drainage investments

BUNDABERG Regional Council is making a significant investment to improve roads, paths and drainage in Division 8.

Divisional representative Steve Cooper said a recently commenced drainage project at Avoca would be completed in the new financial year.

"Work is under way now and will make a significant difference," he said.

"The drainage upgrades will alleviate flooding of properties in Twyford St, Duffy St and Payne St, including some aged care facilities.

"The widening of Johnston St will improve safety on a very busy road. This will not only provide benefits for the local residents but will increase safety and accessibility to the shopping complex for all motorists."

Councillor Cooper said the budget invests $800,000 towards the McCoys Creek Culvert Rehabilitation project on Branyan Drive to ensure the structure's longevity.

Cr Cooper said work will also begin soon to refurbish the playground and build a car park at Houston Drive Park in Avoca.

"The upgrades will provide a safe location to access the park facilities and enhance the play opportunities for children, including new swings, a slide and climbing equipment," he said.

"The council will also build an amenities block, which should be constructed by the end of this year."

Cr Cooper said $275,000 had been allocated to widen Kendalls Road and improve drainage on the southern side.

More than $100,000 will be spent to widen the shoulders on Branyan Drive to two lanes from Daveys Drive to the boat ramp.

"This will greatly improve boating facility access," he said.

Cr Cooper said the council had focused on projects that will deliver a lasting improvement to benefit residents and visitors.

"This is all part of our commitment to build Australia's best regional community," he said.