Imprisonment on the table for repeat offender

DISQUALIFIED DRIVER: Thomas John Richards has faced Gayndah Magistrates Court after driving while his licence was disqualified. Picture: Facebook.

A 22-YEAR-old man has been warned that if he returns to court again in the next two years, he will serve time in a prison cell.

Thomas John Richards faced Gayndah Magistrates Court on November 22, pleading guilty to a charge of driving without a licence, which had been disqualified by a court order.

Defence lawyer Morgan Harris represented Richards, acknowledging the fact Richards had lost his licence in 2017 for two years.

"The defendant would have gotten his licence back at the end of next month (December)," Mr Harris said.

"It was only towards the end of that period that the defendant unfortunately reoffended."

Mr Harris then discussed Richards' history and career prospects, as he had started working in a citrus orchard in the past, and had completed seasonal work since then.

"He enjoys working with his hands, and would like to complete more work in orchards in the near future."

Mr Harris cited his defendant's previous trouble with alcohol addiction, indicating he was aware of his habit and did not need rehabilitation.

Magistrate Ross Woodford acknowledged Richards' traffic history, and the fact the defendant had not made any previous attempt to pay his 2017 fine.

"The warning I'm about to give you is that this is the second time you've been in court on disqualified driving,"

"If you come before the court over the next two years, since your licence is going to be disqualified for the next two years, I'm going to impose a period of imprisonment.

"Because you're completely thumbing your nose at these court orders."

Richards was fined $1500 and lost his licence for two years.

Mr Woodford concluded the matters with a firm warning for Richards.

"If you come before me again, you will serve time in a prison cell. That's how serious these matters are."