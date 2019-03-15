Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LOCATION LOCATION: CBD Realty's Grant Davies and David Radonich on the roof of the Win Tower, which has recently hit the market.
LOCATION LOCATION: CBD Realty's Grant Davies and David Radonich on the roof of the Win Tower, which has recently hit the market. Mike Knott BUN290416CBD1
Property

Impressive tenant list makes tower attractive proposition

15th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE potential new owner of one of the city's most recognisable buildings will literally have a winning feeling if they decide to snap up the CBD landmark.

The Win Tower on the corner of Barolin and Quay Sts has hit the market for the first time in many years.

The five-storey building has been home to the likes of Win TV, Legal Aid and several solicitors for many years.

The corner of Barolin and Quay Sts has also been the seat of the sitting state member of parliament for Bundaberg through many election cycles and the lease has recently been extended for a further five years.

Originally built to house the Friendly Society Private Hospital administration, the Win Tower has always been tightly held and the office accommodation highly sought.

LANDMARK BUILDING: The Win Tower was originally built to house the Friendly Society Private Hospital administration.
LANDMARK BUILDING: The Win Tower was originally built to house the Friendly Society Private Hospital administration. Mike Knott BUN140319WIN2

Marketing agent Grant Davies from CBD Realty says there will be strong interest in the commercial investment, with inquiries starting to come from southern metro areas.

"There is an amount of risk involved when investing in a regional area and so the return on investment needs to be higher to attract the buyers,” he said.

Mr Davies said the building ticked a lot of boxes for investors, with good strong tenants paying market rents all contributing to achieving a better-than-average return and a solid, flood-free building.

"The commercial investment market has become something investors are looking at again as they provide higher returns than residential property and prices are generally tied to the rental market,” he said.

"Southern markets can achieve capitalisation rate (cap rate) around six per cent for good solid investments but in a regional market the cap rate averages eight per cent to 8.5 per cent.

"The Win Tower is offered for sale at an eight per cent cap rate, which is right on the money.”

bundaberg commercial property win tower
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Mining families’ message to student protesters

    premium_icon Mining families’ message to student protesters

    Education As thousands of Aussie school children march out of classrooms demanding climate change action today, ,regional parents have issued a heartfelt message to “city...

    • 15th Mar 2019 5:10 AM
    Leadership tips from Australian war hero

    premium_icon Leadership tips from Australian war hero

    News Students benefit from chat with Ben Roberts-Smith

    • 15th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
    United Australia Party quiet on Hinkler candidate

    premium_icon United Australia Party quiet on Hinkler candidate

    Politics 132 candidates have been announced, but not Hinkler's

    • 15th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
    One Nation steals former Nationals member

    premium_icon One Nation steals former Nationals member

    Politics Former Nationals member compares party to Greens, Labor

    • 15th Mar 2019 5:00 AM