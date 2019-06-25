'Impressive result': Where satisfaction survey ranks Bundy

NO WORRIES: Bargara resident Glenn Thiedeke says is happy with the Bundaberg Regional Council. Whenever he has had to deal with them they were both courteous and co-operative.

THE manager of a market research firm says the "quiet majority” of Bundaberg residents think the council is doing a good job after a new survey saw the region lead the way over other regional councils on customer satisfaction.

Of the four regional Queensland councils to use market research firm Jetty Research to conduct customer satisfaction surveys, Bundaberg rated well above Rockhampton, Mackay and Charters Towers.

And according to the company's manager, James Parker, Bundaberg's score of 3.44 out of five would see it beat pretty much those New South Wales councils that have had surveys done in recent times.

In the survey, 1151 people from across the region were surveyed by phone or online in May. "Bundaberg has shaped up really well,” Mr Parker said.

"By and large the community is happy with the job the council is doing.”

He said the survey helped capture the thoughts of the "quiet majority”, rather than the "squeeky wheels” who often complained loudest.

"We do a lot of these types of surveys and it's unusual to get that many responses online,” Mr Parker said.

"It suggests people are engaged. They are getting on with their lives.

"That 42 per cent of respondents had an interaction other than paying their rates in the past year is a positive.”

He said in previous surveys scores of up to 3.2 were considered at the top of the pack.

"3.44 does stack up very well... this is an impressive result,” Mr Parker said.

But he cautioned about reading the result as an "absolute score”, explaining the real value of satisfaction surveys came from seeing how a council performed in follow-up surveys.

The survey focused on 18 specific areas, including roads, pools and development of the regional economy.

People were asked to rate their satisfaction with the council facilities and services, also the importance they place on those.

Services with the highest satisfaction were libraries and parks. The lowest scores were for planning and roads.

In all, 52 per cent of telephone respondents were satisfied with the council's overall performance and 15 per cent were dissatisfied.

"A third of respondents were neutral towards the council, suggesting there is opportunity to improve results further by moving this 33 per cent into the 'satisfied' category,” Mr Parker said.

Bundaberg Regional Council chief executive Steve Johnston the surveys were a useful tool to gauge how people felt about services at a particular point in time.

Respondents were asked to provide a satisfaction rating on a scale of one to five, where one was very dissatisfied and five was very satisfied with a mid-point of three.

Mr Johnston said the survey provided baseline data which the council could use as a benchmark.

"Funds were allocated in last week's budget to undertake the survey again,” he said.

"It will be interesting and helpful to monitor trends and fluctuations. There's always room to improve.”