Important forum to be held for Bundaberg supporters of DWD

DYING WITH DIGNITY: Members and supporters of voluntary assisted dying are encouraged to attend the Bundaberg meeting to voice their support for legalising Voluntary Assisted Dying.

SUPPORTERS of the Voluntary Assisted Dying movement are asked to attend a Q&A session in Bundaberg this week.

Dying With Dignity Queensland (DWDQ) will host the event on Tuesday and are appealing to their members to attend so they can stand up and voice their crucial opinions.

Labor State candidate for Bundaberg Tom Smith will attend the forum, where all questions in relation to the matter are welcome.

Intended to assist in legalising Voluntary Assisted Dying next year, the session aims to give members an opportunity to voice how they feel.

Due to COVID-19 health guidelines, seating will be strictly limited to 20 people only, with 17 seats available.

Starting from 2pm on Tuesday, the event will be at the Brothers Sports Club at 130 Takalvan St.

For more information or to secure your space, phone 0415 436 295 or email dwdq.secretary@gmail.com.