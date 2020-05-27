Importance of optical health clear

ANDREW and Karen Christiansen are celebrating reopening their doors to the general public.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Optical Superstore Bundaberg were proud to continue to provide optical services for their local community.

Andrew said vision was our most important sense and many eye conditions couldn’t be left for too long without risking permanent visual loss.

“For a few weeks we limited the practice to patients with more urgent visual needs but now after extensive deliberations and discussions with relevant health authorities we are confident to return to general optometric practises having put new systems in place reflecting higher hygiene and infectious control protocols,” he said.

“As a consequence of the COVID-19 outbreak and in the interests of public health and safety, we have instigated new hygiene protocols consistent with government and professional advice regarding sterilisation policies and social distancing regulations.

“We do of course encourage anyone experiencing any potentially infectious symptoms, who may have been in contact with a COVID-19 patient, or in a higher risk category, to remain at home and contact our practice first before coming in should they have any queries about their vision or eye health.”

The Optical Superstore Bundaberg is now the largest in the Wide Bay area and to keep up with patient demand, Andrew and Karen have added a new optometrist to the team, Martin Carr.

Martin brings with him a wealth of optical knowledge borne from many years’ experience and will help to provide a professional and calming influence as the team tentatively transitions back to normality in the practice.

“The response from Martin’s clientele has been very positive since reopening, especially as he has been a resident of the area for many years and has over 30 years’ experience as a practicing optometrist.

“We would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding in particular our staff members who have demonstrated a tremendous work ethic and great resilience throughout these trying times.

“We are so proud of the practice we have built and pleased to have been able to continue to serve our community during this pandemic and just so thankful for the support the Bundaberg and surrounding community has and continues to, show us.”