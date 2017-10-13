Impending heavy rain and storms may cause water over roads

The region could be in for some stormy weather.

BUNDABERG Regional Council has advised local residents to stay tuned to their radios and to follow any developing weather patterns over the next couple of days.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said rainfall is expected later on today and over the weekend into next week with some falls likely to be heavy and associated with storms.

"The rainfall, although not expected to be as heavy as a couple of weeks ago, in which more than 300mm fell at Bundaberg, is anticipated to be heaviest along the coastal fringe and could also be heavy at times at places such as Gin Gin and Childers.

"Residents and visitors should remain aware of forecasts and local conditions. Council and the community is well served with the extensive network of river and rain gauges which provide data on rainfall and river heights in real time on a 24/7 basis.

"All data from council's network of gauges can be seen online via the Bureau of Meteorology by heading to http://www.bom.gov.au/qld/flood/widebay.shtml.

The Mayor, who is also chair of the Local Disaster Management Group, said the position and movement of a coastal trough associated with this rainfall is quite uncertain at this stage with a range of scenarios offered by the forecasting models.

"Heavier falls may occur in northern parts of the Southeast Coast (Brisbane to the Sunshine Coast) and southern parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett including Fraser Island later Saturday and during Sunday. However there is the possibility that the heavier precipitation associated with the trough will remain offshore, perhaps affecting only Fraser Island.

"Forecasts also predict that over the weekend, periods of localised heavy rainfall will have an effect on local roads. At times, local roads may have water over them, which will recede quickly once the rain stops.

"All motorists should remain vigilant and drive to the conditions. Remember the messaging: "Never drive through floodwaters: If it's flooded - forget it".

The Mayor said there are many motorhome and caravan enthusiasts in town presently as Bundaberg is hosting the Campervan and Motorhome Club of Australia national rally.

"We would ask that visitors unfamiliar with local roads or weather conditions take particular care on the roads and plan their journeys with care. Rainfall in Queensland can, at times, be torrential.

"In particular, it is likely that at times Goodwood Road - a State road that links the Bruce Highway with Bundaberg - will be affected by flash flooding. When there's heavy rainfall about, the Isis Highway will be motorists' safest route to get from Bundaberg to the Bruce Highway and vice-versa," said Mayor Dempsey.

I urge everyone, locals and visitors alike to make the Bureau of Meteorology your primary source of weather information and warnings. The BoM has meteorologists, forecasters and hydrologists working 24/7 with some of the best equipment in the world monitoring and updating reports, which are published at: www.bom.gov.au/qld .

"As we are now into the storm season and cyclone season just around the corner, remember that when severe weather is forecast people should:

Move cars under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

When lives are in danger, ring Triple Zero (000).

"I do urge everyone to exercise caution during the expected weather event. Do not take chances. Do not put your lives or the lives of others at risk. Our region can use the rainfall but everyone needs to be aware of the inherent danger that invariably comes with wet weather," Cr Dempsey said.