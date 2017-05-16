27°
Impact wins for jobs project that 'gives people purpose'

Eliza Goetze
| 16th May 2017 10:40 AM
WINNERS: Impact CEO Tanya O'Shea and Patrick Hannah with their Supported Employment award at the National Disability Services conference.
WINNERS: Impact CEO Tanya O'Shea and Patrick Hannah with their Supported Employment award at the National Disability Services conference.

HAVE you ever thought about where your recycling goes after that bin with the yellow lid?

It ends up in the hands of some of Bundaberg's most dedicated workers.

The 27 workers who sort your bottles, cans and cardboard show up to work every day with "a sense of purpose”, according to Impact Community Services chief Tanya O'Shea - and the program that keeps them employed has just won a national award.

Last night Ms O'Shea and one of the workers, Patrick Hannah, accepted a Supported Employment Excellence Award at the National Disability Services conference in Brisbane.

The program employing workers with a range of impairments, from intellectual to physical, has been running as a partnership between Impact and Bundaberg Regional Council for the last 12 years at the recycling facility on University Drive.

"All your yellow top bin rubbish goes out to our plant and we have 27 workers who physically go through all of it,” Ms O'Shea said.

"What it is about is giving these workers purpose - a job in a supported environment.”

It is nothing like the olden day "sheltered workshop”, she said.

WINNERS: Impact CEO Tanya O'Shea and Patrick Hannah with Minister Jane Prentice after their Supported Employment award win at the National Disability Services conference.
WINNERS: Impact CEO Tanya O'Shea and Patrick Hannah with Minister Jane Prentice after their Supported Employment award win at the National Disability Services conference.

"We're really proud of the workers and the work they do every day.

"It's a business, and they're just like anyone else - they turn up for work every day, they are assigned tasks and expected to complete them.

"We support them in completing those.”

The work gives them opportunities they might not otherwise have in the open job market.

"Patrick was with us last night to accept the award - he started on the floor and now he has his truck licence and does collections.”

Ms O'Shea said Impact was pushing hard to ensure the program would not change when the National Disability Insurance Scheme rolls out in Bundaberg in October.

"If it doesn't (continue) then workers like them won't be able to continue,” she said.

"The confusion at the moment is no one is quite sure how it's going to work...but we're finding out new information every day.”

Sorting recycling isn't always the most pleasant job, she added - so think twice and rinse that container before you throw it in the yellow bin.

