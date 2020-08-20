Impact keen to build on popular program

Tracey Blair is one of the people enrolled in the Rob's Shed program.

IMPACT Community Services is putting out the call for women registered in NDIS who might like to strap on a tool belt and learn some new skills.

The NDIS Support Service team has seen a large uptake in enrolments and are keen to expand one of their most popular and successful programs.

NDIS Support Services Manager Jannene Thorn said Rob’s Shed, which provides a safe, fun space where participants can learn and exercise woodworking skills to build structures such as cabinets, benches and birdhouses, is almost full.

While an increase in enrolments has left just one spot available in Rob’s Shed, the ladies have got another option on offer.

With men taking up the majority of enrolments in the program, Ms Thorn has vowed not to let the guys have all the fun and is very eager to replicate Rob’s Shed for the sheilas.

She said the increase in enrolments is a great sign they are delivering a top-notch service.

“It’s good to see people exercising their right to choice and control,” Ms Thorn said.

Many NDIS providers have similar programs but Jannene believes her team’s level of professionalism is what distinguishes IMPACT’s NDIS services.

“In all our programs we provide adult activities in an adult way,” she said.

IMPACT offers fitness groups, cooking classes, workshop classes, craft groups, art classes and many other engaging activities. All programs are participant-directed and only limited by imagination.

“We make sure that they all have some key value,” Ms Thorn said.

If you are interested in joining other like-minded women to expand your carpentry knowledge, or are looking to enrol in another course, call 4153 4233 and sign up now.