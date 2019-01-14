Migrants to be sent to regions under proposal

Minister for Local Government Stirling Hinchliffe said the councils involved had expressed interest in attracting more migrants. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt

Minister for Local Government Stirling Hinchliffe said the councils involved had expressed interest in attracting more migrants. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt

THOUSANDS of migrants would head to three Queensland regions under a plan being devised by the State Government and regional councils.

Rockhampton, southwest Queensland and the central highlands have been singled out as regions where there is demand for more migrants.

The plan will be put to a summit of federal and state treasurers in February and will increase pressure on the Morrison government to stump up funding for extra services.

Remote towns of Paroo, Bulloo and Balonne in the southwest of the state and ­Emerald and Biloela in the centre are included in the ­migrant blueprint.

Targeted migrants will include specialist skilled workers such as engineers, as well as refugees who come from remote areas and can work on farms.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has backed calls for more migrants to be sent to Rockhampton and recently said that the city could accommodate another 10,000 ­people.

But the Federal Government has not yet committed to extra funding for housing, health and education services.

The plan would involve a dramatic shift for refugee ­resettlements in Queensland, which are currently con­centrated in Brisbane, Logan and Toowoomba.

The Queensland Government has commissioned a group called Welcoming Cities, based at Monash University in Victoria, to research how best to integrate new migrants into these regions.

Queensland Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the councils involved had expressed interest in attracting more migrants.

"Regional communities are crying out for skilled migrants. The skills that migrants and refugees possess, particularly in agriculture, are in demand," Mr Hinchliffe told The Courier-Mail.

"Some of these communities have seen population decline. This is one way in which they could address that." While he conceded it could be a challenge to provide services in remote areas, Mr Hinchliffe said these regions could better suit the backgrounds of migrants with farming experience.