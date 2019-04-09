Menu
HOLIDAY FUN: Kyan Wetherall (10) and Madison Wetherall (9) created some Lego creatures at the Monster Lego Build.
Imaginations run wild at monster lego event

Geordi Offord
9th Apr 2019 12:28 PM
CREATIVE visions came alive today as the three-day Monster Lego Build event kicked off at Bundaberg Regional Galleries.

The imaginations of kids went wild as they used bricks of all colours and shapes to create their own lego monster.

Lego artists Claire Healy and Sean Cordeiro were at the event all the way from the Blue Mountains in New South Wales to lend a hand while their own artworks were on display in gallery 1.

Claire said it was amazing to see the kids build so many different creations.

"Every piece has been unique," she said.

"They have made things 2D, 3D and with moving pieces as well.

"Some kids are a bit sad to pull their builds apart but they get a little polaroid photo to keep the memory."

Sean said it was great to see the kids building their pieces.

"The bricks have been sorted into different colour groups so they just go and get what they need and build," he said.

"The possibilities with lego are endless."

Claire and Sean have two pieces of artwork created out of lego and IKEA furniture on display in the art gallery.

The event is free and runs from 10am until 12pm tomorrow and Wednesday.

No bookings required.

