IMAGES: Plan for 85 units on the outskirts of Childers

What the proposed development would look like. Wayne Heidrich

AN APPLICATION seeking development approval for the construction of 85 short-term accommodation units on the outskirts of Childers has been lodged with Bundaberg Regional Council.

The application, lodged by Pars Development, relates to an 8.52 hectare parcel of land on the Bruce Highway one kilometre north of Childers and opposite an existing backpacker accommodation facility.

The land is a portion of almost 39 hectares over which the council issued a Decision Notice in March last year providing preliminary approval for a range of tourist orientated land uses which included accommodation units.

Childers development shows the section of land(8.52ha) to be occupied under the proposed unit development. Wayne Heidrich

Planning and Development portfolio spokesman Cr Ross Sommerfeld said the applicant sought a material change of use for a portion of the property from a "dwelling house” to "short-term accommodation”.

"The proponents plan to establish a cluster of 21 buildings each with four short term accommodation units and one unit specifically for persons with a disability.

"The land slopes to the north and it is envisaged the units would be constructed in a terraced format around a centralised building containing a common kitchen, dining, barbecue and laundry as well as recreation facilities.

"This central building is also expected to contain the onsite manager's accommodation,” Cr Sommerfeld said.

"A total of 94 vehicle parks and 9 dedicated bicycle parks are included in the design.

The overall plan of the Childers development. Wayne Heidrich

"The property' has a historic agricultural background but the sloping nature of the land made it unsustainable for cane farming with some tree crops later farmed on the site.

"In 2007 the former Isis Shire Council approved a development on the 39 hectare site which encompassed a "cradle to the grave” concept proposing residential living through to retirement accommodation. The initial development also proposed a creche, tavern and liquor barn.

"While those approvals have lapsed, the site has been reconfigured as the Hillview Master Plan and in March last year council supported the inclusion of various land uses for the site including medical centre, tavern and boutique winery, conference and reception centre and up to a 300-bed backpacker accommodation,” Cr Sommerfeld said.