I'm right to go for another Weetwood crack Bro

Choice Bro (outside) charges home for a narrow victory for trainer Tony Sears and jockey Jimmy Orman in the 2016 Weetwood Handicap at Clifford Park.

Choice Bro (outside) charges home for a narrow victory for trainer Tony Sears and jockey Jimmy Orman in the 2016 Weetwood Handicap at Clifford Park. Kevin Farmer

IS HE going as good as he was when he won the race two years ago?

It's a fair enough question and one trainer Tony Sears will probably be asked many times before Choice Bro attempts his second Audi Centre Weetwood Handicap (1200m) victory at Clifford Park tomorrow.

And it's one he'll happily answer here for nothing.

"I reckon he could be going even better than he was when he won two years ago,” Sears said at Tuesday's Clifford Park Breakfast With The Stars.

Sears had just watched Choice Bro and stablemate Hard Stride complete their final Weetwood gallops.

"They're both in good health and both have had good lead-up runs,” Sears said.

Hard Stride (left) ridden by apprentice Emma Ljung and Choice Bro (Nozi Tomizawa) return after their track gallop at Tuesday's Clifford Park Breakast With The Stars. GLEN McCULLOUGH

Choice Bro delivered Sears and long-time racing supporters Craig and Anne Black with their first Weetwood victory with a barn-storming finish in 2016 to down Coolring for then apprentice Jimmy Orman.

The Choisir eight-year-old struggled to find his best over the next 12 months and his racing days looked over when he was retired to the paddock after his sixth placing in last year's Weetwood.

But a sprightly first-up win at Dalby last month under 63kg and a solid midfield Doomben run two weeks ago have justified Sears' faith in returning him to the track.

"He was just running around the paddock out home and we weren't really expecting him to be racing again,” Sears said.

"But he was doing so well we thought why not bring him back and see how he measures up.

"His first-up win over 800-metres at Dalby didn't really surprise me and there was nothing wrong with his last run in town.

"Everything's going extremely good with him.”

Nozi Tomizawa rides Choice Bro and is looking for his second Weetwood success after scoring on Tyhpoon Red in 2014 while apprentice Emma Ljung is aboard Hard Stride.

"I could have gone for a senior rider on Hard Stride but Emma rides him well and I'm happy to stick with her on Saturday,” Sears said.

Sears also lines up in tomorrow's Toowoomba Cup with Don't Tell Mama.

Tomorrow's nine-race support card also includes the $75,000 Moore Trailers Toowoomba Guineas (1600m) and A.G. Rigging Fillies and Mares Benchmark 75 Handicap (1300m) where Toowoomba mare Hold On shoots for her fifth straight win for trainer Paul Nolan Jnr.

WEETWOOD HANDICAP

CLIFFORD PARK TOMORROW AT 4.42pm

$150,000 - 1200 metres

Fixed Odds Prices Yesterday

Compliments of Ladbrokes

3.40 Mr Marbellouz; 4.50 Ruettiger, Amanaat; 6.00 Publishing Power; 7.50 Man Of His Word, Hi I'm Back; 12.00 Raido; 13.00 Sheiswhatsheis, Our Beebee; 14.00 Hopfgarten; 15.00 Jumbo Prince, Zumbelina, Boomwaa; 18.00 Tisani Tomso, Hard Stride; 31.00 Lordag; 34.00 Choice Bro; 71.00 With A Promise; 201.00 Fab's Cowboy.