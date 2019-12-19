Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DRUG SUPPLY: Magistrate Bevan Manthey said the drug problem in Warwick was ‘very concerning’.
DRUG SUPPLY: Magistrate Bevan Manthey said the drug problem in Warwick was ‘very concerning’.
Crime

‘I’m p***ed off’: Magistrate's outrage at drug offenders

Tessa Flemming
19th Dec 2019 5:00 AM | Updated: 12:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAGISTRATE presiding over the Warwick court has voiced his condemnation of the drug crisis in the Southern Downs.

In Warwick Magistrates Court, Magistrate Bevan Manthey told Benjamin Peter Hardwick, who was appearing for one count of supplying dangerous drugs, that he was sick of older residents supplying the region's youth with drugs.

"Unfortunately, it's getting down to our kids and I'm really p***ed off at the amount of kids coming into my court with drug and drug-related issues. They get the supply from people like this," Mr Manthey said.

"The number of supplier charges coming through this region, Stanthorpe, Goondiwindi, it's very concerning."

"You cut off the supply, you cut off the problem."

The 44-year-old had pleaded guilty to supplying marijuana after raids on his Warwick property on September 1.

Mr Manthey said a fine wasn't severe enough for the mature offender and sentenced Hardwick to 12 months probation.

The sentence came after solicitor Sarah Campbell objected to a dual sentence of community service and probation.

"He'd stopped before the raid, it's based on his admissions and that's a very significant circumstance here," she said.

No conviction was recorded.

bevan manthey court c rime drugs police
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Whatever happened to Steps?

    Whatever happened to Steps?
    • 19th Dec 2019 1:43 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN PICTURES: Refilling water bombers at Bundy airport

        premium_icon IN PICTURES: Refilling water bombers at Bundy airport

        Environment Newsmail photographer Mike Knott has captured the process of reloading water bombers at Bundaberg Airport.

        UPDATE: Lowmead Rd, John Clifford Way reopened

        UPDATE: Lowmead Rd, John Clifford Way reopened

        News Dangerous conditions flare up once again

        Sunny’s safe as Pine Creek fire rages on

        premium_icon Sunny’s safe as Pine Creek fire rages on

        News THANKS to the generosity of friends and strangers, Jessie Haywood’s horse Sunny is...

        2019 Christmas lights map and list of addresses

        premium_icon 2019 Christmas lights map and list of addresses

        News Got an address to add? Email editorial@news-mail.com.au