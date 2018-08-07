'I'm overwhelmed': Ex-homeless man's amazing five days

JUST five days ago, Josh Rumbel was sleeping on the cold city streets, he had one jumper and no food for either himself or his dog Nala.

Now the Toowoomba community has given the ex-homeless man a place to sleep, a new job and a second chance at life, following an extraordinary set of circumstances.

Mr Rumbel said he got in contact with BASE Services coordinator Nat Spary on Monday night seeking accommodation, after he was forced to flee his previous place due to domestic violence.

Mr Spary invited him to take part in the Homeless for a Night sleepout that day, which involved nearly 100 people.

"I was very depressed (at that point) - it was scary on the street, and I had my Drizabone jacket but I had no other jumpers on me, I had no means of shelter, I had no food for Nala," Mr Rumbel said.

"Nat told me to bring the dog and to stay out for the night.

"He spoke to me through the night to see if I was okay."

Josh Rumbel, 26 Young homeless man and his dog Nala, given a job and a place to live. August 2018 Bev Lacey

It was at the charity sleepout where Mr Rumbel met Michel Holmes from Holmes Smash Repairs, who was participating.

When asked what she saw in the 26-year-old, Mrs Holmes welled up with tears.

"I saw my son. I've got a 22-year-old son, and it could be him," she said.

"It's basic math - I have more than I need, and Josh didn't have what he needed. I feel like I'm gaining so much more than I gave."

Mrs Holmes gave Mr Rumbel a job and put him up in the nearby workers' accommodation.

Heron Eyecare also gave Mr Rumbel new glasses after he broke his previous pair, and the Toowoomba Veterinary Hospital offered to vaccinate Nala for free.

After what has been a difficult year, all the young man could do was smile.

"I'm still a little bit overwhelmed," he said.

Mr Spary said it showed the community had a role to play in helping the homeless.