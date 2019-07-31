Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LAST CHANCE: Gayndah's Graham Steven Maxwell, 42, was sentenced to 12 months' probation after being convicted of three drug-related offences.
LAST CHANCE: Gayndah's Graham Steven Maxwell, 42, was sentenced to 12 months' probation after being convicted of three drug-related offences. Facebook
Crime

'I'm not silly': Drug addict in last chance saloon

by Alex Treacy
31st Jul 2019 11:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GAYNDAH man with a lengthy history of drug offending and a hefty SPER debt is in last chance saloon.

Graham Steven Maxwell, 42, pleaded guilty in Gayndah Magistrates Court to possessing 1g of marijuana, a bong, and failing to properly dispose of hypodermic syringes and needles in connection with the administration of dangerous drug.

Police executed a search warrant on Maxwell's home on July 4.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kathryn Stagoll said Maxwell told police he knew how to dispose of needles and syringes but he had gotten "lazy”.

"He's been given numerous opportunities in which fines have been imposed, obviously he's got an issue in relation to re-offending with drug-type matters,” Sgt Stagoll said.

The court heard Maxwell had a SPER debt in excess of $4000.

Magistrate Terry Duroux asked Maxwell if he'd prefer probation or jail.

"I'd prefer (probation) than jail, your honour, I don't want to go back there again,” Maxwell said.

"I'm not silly, I just keep making stupid mistakes.”

Mr Duroux sentenced Maxwell to 12 months' probation, conditional on Maxwell attending counselling and submitting to urinary tests.

A conviction was recorded.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    'BIZARRE': Sex tape extortion by church biker on widow

    premium_icon 'BIZARRE': Sex tape extortion by church biker on widow

    News A church biker who used a sex tape to extort a now-dead club member and his widow has been sentenced for behaviour described as 'un-Christian'.

    Death of a major Queensland industry

    premium_icon Death of a major Queensland industry

    News Qld sugar production now 95 per cent majority foreign owned

    QUIRKY WEDDING PICS: Supernatural photo takes the cake

    premium_icon QUIRKY WEDDING PICS: Supernatural photo takes the cake

    Local Faces Harry Potter and Star Wars theme a winner

    HAIR YEAH! Vote for your favourite Bundy hairdresser

    premium_icon HAIR YEAH! Vote for your favourite Bundy hairdresser

    Business Readers nominate hundreds of hair stylists