'I'm not silly': Drug addict in last chance saloon

LAST CHANCE: Gayndah's Graham Steven Maxwell, 42, was sentenced to 12 months' probation after being convicted of three drug-related offences.

LAST CHANCE: Gayndah's Graham Steven Maxwell, 42, was sentenced to 12 months' probation after being convicted of three drug-related offences. Facebook

A GAYNDAH man with a lengthy history of drug offending and a hefty SPER debt is in last chance saloon.

Graham Steven Maxwell, 42, pleaded guilty in Gayndah Magistrates Court to possessing 1g of marijuana, a bong, and failing to properly dispose of hypodermic syringes and needles in connection with the administration of dangerous drug.

Police executed a search warrant on Maxwell's home on July 4.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kathryn Stagoll said Maxwell told police he knew how to dispose of needles and syringes but he had gotten "lazy”.

"He's been given numerous opportunities in which fines have been imposed, obviously he's got an issue in relation to re-offending with drug-type matters,” Sgt Stagoll said.

The court heard Maxwell had a SPER debt in excess of $4000.

Magistrate Terry Duroux asked Maxwell if he'd prefer probation or jail.

"I'd prefer (probation) than jail, your honour, I don't want to go back there again,” Maxwell said.

"I'm not silly, I just keep making stupid mistakes.”

Mr Duroux sentenced Maxwell to 12 months' probation, conditional on Maxwell attending counselling and submitting to urinary tests.

A conviction was recorded.