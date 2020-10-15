Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Man in handcuffs
Man in handcuffs
News

‘I’m not going back to jail’: Police chasing man near CBD

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
15th Oct 2020 8:54 AM | Updated: 9:18 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

9.15AM: THE man police are chasing in the CBD is reported to be wearing dark blue jeans and a dark blue shirt with yellow stitching on the side.

A fluoro green shirt was found ditched in the railway yards he was believed to be wearing earlier.

Police have been led to the area around Ian Weigh Toyota.

He is believed to be on Denison Ln now.

9AM: POLICE are chasing a man through Depot Hill who is believed to be wanted on a warrant.

He was last spotted a house on George St near the railyards.

A neighbour has reported he jumped a back fence and police are now searching Stanley and Denison Sys near The Great Western Hotel.

It is understood the man is caucasian and he has gotten changed into fluoro green council clothing.

He was previously wearing black clothes.

Police have reported the man said: "I am not going back to jail".

Multiple police have been called to the area.

Police are considering getting the dog squad involved however there has been a lot of foot traffic around and it may not be possible to get a scent.

depot hill depot hill home on the run police chase
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The incredible place mum had 12 bags of meth hidden

        Premium Content The incredible place mum had 12 bags of meth hidden

        Crime A female officer noticed the clip seal bags during a strip search at Gladstone Watchhouse.

        Bundaberg Magistrates Court: appearance list for today

        Premium Content Bundaberg Magistrates Court: appearance list for today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday.

        Party politicking: Deputy PM talks Paradise Dam in Bundy

        Premium Content Party politicking: Deputy PM talks Paradise Dam in Bundy

        News Deputy PM Michael McCormack touched down in Bundaberg this morning weighing in on...

        Idea for a new state that would literally split the region

        Premium Content Idea for a new state that would literally split the region

        News Campaign is calling for a new state, with the region in between