'I'm gonna kill you': Pet shop staff feared for their lives

Petbarn at Lismore Shopping Square was the scene of a frightening drug-related incident on Thursday August 16. Rodney Stevens

It was the last thing staff at Lismore's Petbarn store expected when they came to work one morning.

About 11am on Thursday, August 16 this year two men raced into the store, pursued by a crazed man who shouted he was going to kill them.

Several staff members stopped 29-year-old Ben Davenport at the front door, but he turned his abuse on them, telling them they were "all old sl-ts" and that he was "going to f---ing kill them as well".

The store manager shut the doors but Davenport started banging on the doors, yelling "f--k you c--ts, I'm gonna kill you".

Fortunately police arrived moments later.

Davenport told them he was having trouble with some "young people from Casino".

Police searched his bag and found a medium sized knife, a flick knife with a glass breaking device attached to the end, a taser in working order, as well as prescription tablets.

Davenport told them he had the weapons because several people were "chasing him for money".

Davenport faced Lismore Local Court for a bail hearing on Monday via video link, where solicitor Phillip Crick told the court his client was "working desperately to address his drug and alcohol issues".

The court heard he had pleaded guilty to charges of affray, weapons possession, and unauthorised prescription drug possession over the incident.

He had also been on an intensive corrections order at the time of the offence, a sentence imposed as an alternative to jail over prior drug-related offences.

"His family have been continuing to make enquiries with residential rehabilitation services," Mr Crick said.

"His criminal record is essentially all drug related."

Mr Crick proposed that Davenport be granted bail to live at his parents home outside of the Northern Rivers and they would seek a rehabilitation service for him in their region.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Brett Gradisnik opposed bail.

Magistrate Heilpern said Davenport was clearly "out of control" and it was a "nasty and serious" example of affray.

"There is a prospect that if the report is favourable the defendant may not be serving any more time... (but) if unfavourable, a lengthy period of custody would be expected."

Mr Heilpern said if a rehabilitation place was guaranteed for Davenport, he would grant bail.

"Alas I cannot order a drug and alcohol assessment," he said.

Mr Heilpern said it was obvious Davenport had an ongoing drug issue which he wanted to address, but "the risks are unacceptable."

"Accordingly bail is applied for, but formally refused."

Davenport will be sentenced on December 10.