‘I’m going to jail’: Couple argued over sword death

MOMENTS after slashing the skull of a Sydney rap artist with a samurai sword, former actor Blake Davis said "f …, I'm going to jail", court documents allege.

New details about the death of Jett McKee, aka Scepaz, after his ill-fated shakedown of Davis and his girlfriend Hannah Quinn at Forest Lodge, emerged in court yesterday.

Newtown Local Court was told Quinn screamed, "what the f … have you done" after Davis allegedly hit McKee with the sword, penetrating three types of bone, causing "massive blood loss and death".

Hannah Quinn is wrapped in a blanket as she leaves Silverwater Jail with her family after being granted bail yesterday. Picture: Damian Shaw

Quinn's well-known barrister Tom Hughes argued yesterday those words proved Quinn did not plan McKee's murder.

The 23-year-old barista appeared sobbing on the screen before she was granted conditional bail. She was released from prison last night.

The court also heard McKee was accompanied to the couple's home in Hereford St for an attempted robbery last Friday by another male.

As McKee bled to death in the street after being hit by Davis's sword, his companion allegedly asked "are you OK" before fleeing the scene and flying to Singapore 18 hours later. He had not been interviewed by police yesterday.

Court documents allege the drama unfolded after Quinn returned home with coffee and takeaway food and noticed McKee outside their house.

Megan Quinn, mother of Hannah Quinn, with her sons Elliot Quinn (second right) and Dominic Quinn (left), are seen leaving the Newtown Local Court. Picture: AAP

Moments later, wearing a balaclava, McKee allegedly came through the glass doors of their granny flat armed with pepper spray and a fake gun demanding money.

"I will shoot you. There's lots more people like me who will come and shoot you. Give me any valuables," McKee said, according to Quinn's statement to police.

Police allege McKee punched Davis with knuckle dusters but abandoned the robbery when Davis grabbed a samurai sword. Investigators then accuse Quinn of chasing McKee 100m up the road screaming, flinging him to the ground by his jacket, when her lover in tow allegedly delivered the fatal strike.

Quinn denied forcing McKee to the ground, telling police she was wrestling a black bag containing her wallet and lip balm off McKee when he swung a punch and fell.

Jett McKee who was found with critical head wounds in the middle of Hereford Street and Minogue Crescent last Friday afternoon.

Quinn and Davis then began a three-day mission to avoid police. Davis allegedly stole a grey car cover from a neighbour to conceal his weapon and dumped it in his courtyard.

Police claim the pair hid in a laneway off Alfred Rd as swarms of police arrived on scene. According to court documents, police were told the couple emerged with a cardboard box and a bag of possessions when Davis allegedly told Quinn "f …, I'm going to jail".

Blake Davis has been charged with murder.

The lovers allegedly broke into a neighbour's house and skipped between hotels in the CBD, Pennant Hills and Leichhardt for more than 72 hours.

They made phone contact with select family and friends, who urged they go to police.

Forensic police officers at the scene last week.

On Sunday, police received a call from a pay phone in Kellyville.

"I'm really scared, I'm really badly injured. I don't really know where I am now … I was involved in the Hereford Rd incident," the male voice allegedly said.

Davis and Quinn attended Newtown Police Station the following day, where they were both charged with murder.