‘I’m going to get your family’: Worker threatens boss

An employee at the Department of Youth Justice threatened his supervisor because he wasn’t getting enough shifts.

An employee at the Department of Youth Justice threatened his supervisor because he wasn’t getting enough shifts.

A GOVERNMENT worker who felt he was being deprived of shifts lost his job entirely when his attempt to intimidate his supervisor backfired.

Darren Ronald John Vidler, who worked across Corrections and the Department of Youth Justice for 20 years, made a series of threatening phone calls to the person who organised the roster at work.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard Vidler had first called on March 12, last year.

Police prosecutor Rohan Brewster-Webb said Vidler called the Youth Detention Centre in Wacol to ask if there were any shifts available but was told there weren't.

The conversation became tense and ended when the shift supervisor ended the call.

But, later that day, Vidler called again.

LOCAL NEWS: Wallet-swiper steals from pensioner at Gatton checkout

"He said, 'Your wife looks all right, doesn't she, I'm outside your house - you f--k with me and I'll f--k with you," Mr Brewster-Webb said.

The court heard Vidler had asked at least five of his colleagues for the address and phone number of the shift supervisor.

On April 19, Vidler made contact again, telling the victim he would "kill him" and "get his family".

"The victim answered about 15 phone calls on the main line at the Youth Detention Centre," Mr Brewster-Webb said.

"He said 'Can you hear that sound? That's me sharpening the knife to put to your neck … I'm going to get you … You're playing with adults not kids. I'm going to get your family.

"Make a choice, you or your family - I'm coming to your house.' He said to the victim 'your daughter looks nice'."

The court heard police had spoken to Vidler and were told the supervisor 'had a problem with him', was 'being unfair' and hadn't been giving him any shifts.

LOCAL NEWS: IN COURT: The 73 people appearing in Gatton court

Vidler accepted he had made threatening phone calls but said he had only called four or five times on April 19, not 15 times.

After being spoken to by police, Vidler struck again, phoning the victim at work and calling him "pen d--k" before hanging up.

Police arrested Vidler but released him on bail restricting him from contacting the workplace again.

But Vidler couldn't resist and called the Youth Detention Centre again on July 27.

Vidler pleaded guilty to using a phone to make a threat, using a phone to menace, harass or cause offence, and to breaching his bail.

For the first two charges, he was served a four-month suspended prison sentence and served a $300 fine.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.