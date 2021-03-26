Man’s alleged speargun threat to ambos

A Brisbane recycling company owner has been denied bail after he allegedly threatened ambulance officers with a speargun, with a magistrate calling him an "unacceptable threat''.

Colin Matthew Jackson, 52, had to be helped into the dock after sustaining injuries in the dramatic incident at Ellen Grove in Brisbane's southwest on Wednesday afternoon.

Police Prosecutor Snr-Constable Noel Pedersen told Richlands Magistrates Court this morning that Jackson opened the rear of his vehicle and waved the speargun at the ambulance officers, shouting: "I'm going to f**king kill you''.

"They were fearful for their lives,'' Snr-Constable Pedersen told the court.

He said Polair had to be called when Jackson left the scene and he was stopped only after police deployed "stinger'' tyre deflation devices.

Jackson's lawyer, Mr Cook, said his client had only one previous offence for violence, an assault occasioning bodily harm, stemming from a fight with a notorious Logan recycler 18 months ago.

He said Jackson had post traumatic stress disorder and anxiety and was driven over the brink after a former business partner deliberately drove his truck into Jackson's car, smashing the windscreen.

The men earlier had an argument about a safe containing cash and other items belonging to Jackson, which the business partner refused to hand over.

Jackson left after the argument. But his car broke down and his former business partner then slowly drove the truck at the car, after demanding Jackson move it.

"It was my client who actually called the police,'' Mr Cook told the court.

He said Jackson was looking after his elderly father, was not a flight risk and would agree to reporting conditions and pay a surety if bailed.

However, Magistrate Aaron Simpson said Jackson was an unacceptable risk "both to himself and the community''.

"The allegations are serious. These people were in fear, they had to flee because of what they believed to be an immediate threat to their health and safety,'' Mr Simpson told Jackson.

"You took a speargun out of the vehicle and pointed it at them.

"There are no conditions that can mitigate the risk.''

He remanded Jackson in custody and ordered he appear via videolink for a mention in Richlands Magistrate Court on May 14.

Originally published as 'I'm going to f**king kill you': Man's alleged speargun threat to ambos