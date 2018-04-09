‘What’s your f**king problem, mate?’

WITH a flurry of profanities and an increasingly alarming shade of red flushing across Jarrod's face, some unexpected visitors have gate crashed Bachelor in Paradise.

Things had been settling into a bit of a mundane routine between the Australian singles at the Fijian resort, but thanks to two new international suitors - 29-year-old American Grant and 32-year-old Canadian Daniel - that all changed during Sunday night's episode. Suddenly, all the relationships which seemed fairly promising were thrown into question as the men pondered over how the new arrivals would affect their chances at a rose.

Daniel.

From the outset, it was clear the aptly-described "tall, dark, handsome and hot" Grant meant business: the US Bachelor alum has also appeared on the States' version of Paradise, and as soon as he arrived, he announced that he wasn't there for "bro-time" - he was there for the women.

Unsurprisingly, it rattled the guys to their cores. As Keira summarised: "Jarrod's going redder and redder by the minute."

Grant ended up using his single date card on Leah, but not before plenty of the previously-complacent guys were left sweating it out while he took the ladies off for private chats to figure out who he wanted to take out. Right as he was about to grab Keira and give Jarrod a conniption, Leah intercepted him and scored his first single date.

Bachelor In Paradise’s most popular new character.

Daniel was just as focused, "jokingly" telling the other men, "I'm taking your women! Everything. I'm going to take it all," before pulling Keira into a quiet corner for a chat.

As he told her repeatedly that she was a "bad girl" during a weird "flirtation", Jarrod ranted to the camera: "He's looking at Keira like she's a piece of meat. That's really got me fired up."

However, it was Eden, not Jarrod, who should have been concerned, with Daniel choosing Nina for his first solo date, schmoozing her in a hot tub while flexing his pecs.

What’s happening here?

Elsewhere in the episode, Paradise's most popular girl, Ali, found herself the unwitting star of a new unofficial season of The Bachelorette after an awkward moment which saw Michael and Mack both vying for her attention within minutes of each other.

Despite Ali refusing to kiss either of them - "I'm only going to kiss one person when I'm really sure" - it was clear she was torn over feelings she'd developed for each of them.

It was always going to lead to an awkward conversation between Michael and Mack, but unexpectedly, it was Jarrod - who had been chasing Keira around again all night prior to this point - that really kicked off over the situation.

Daniel arrives on Bachelor In Paradise

It had seemed like his infatuation with Ali had passed, but it was clear from the way he laid into Mack for giving her his precious rose last week, that that wasn't the case.

"You basically dogged us all. You screwed the girls. You took the position I was going to have, which then took the position Michael was going to have," he spat at Mack, as flashes of the love fern rage from his Bachelorette season with Sophie Monk popped into viewers' minds.

"What's your f**king problem, mate?" Mack hit back, while the other guys slunk away.

Shortly afterwards, Jarrod stormed off, with absolutely nothing resolved - setting the scene for an explosive rose ceremony tonight.

Bachelor in Paradise continues 7.30pm tonight on Ten.

Leah and Grant in Bachelor In Paradise