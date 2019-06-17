‘I’m done’: Lisa Wilkinson cracks

Lisa Wilkinson was left momentarily speechless by an X-rated quip from Tommy Little during tonight's episode of The Sunday Project.

Little joined the show live via satellite from London, where he and Carrie Bickmore had the previous night attended the final show of the Spice Girls UK tour.

Little also found time for another activity in London: disrobing to participate in a naked bike ride with dozens of other nude riders through the streets of the capital.

Little by name, Little by nature, apparently.

As vision of Tommy riding - his modesty protected only by a censor's blur - 'flashed' on screen, the comedian revealed it had been something of a humiliating experience.

"How's this for shattering? I was still quite cold but I thought, bugger it, I will get nude. Then one woman, she was heckling from the side, yelled 'He's a grower, not a shower!'"

"I'm not quite sure what that means," said Lisa Wilkinson as they wrapped up the segment.

"I think it means I've got a small c**k, Lis," Little responded helpfully using language a fair bit racier than the show's early evening timeslot usually allows - leaving Wilkinson red-faced and momentarily speechless.

Lisa was lost for words.

"I'm done," she said, after burying her face in her hands. "How good's live TV? I know Tommy Little well, WHY did I do that? Next time, stop me before I kill again!"

D**k jokes aside, the segment was something of a fizzer for Spice Girls fans, who tuned in after The Project announced they would have the group as guests on tonight's show:

The Project's tweet teasing the Spice Girls as guests on tonight's show.

Channel 10's Facebook page had announced the group would be interviewed:

Ten spruiked an interview with the group through the day.

Given Mel B had just let slip the group will head down under next year, speculation was rife the Spice Girls would use the program to formally announce their Australian tour plans.

But the group were nowhere to be seen, with Little instead instead offering up his verdict on what it was like to be a "straight man in his 30s at a Spice Girls concert."

"One of the backup dancers was a bit less talented than all the rest, and she was a brunette, so she was the Victoria Beckham," said Little, who also noted the sound issues that had plagued earlier nights of the tour seemed to have been fixed.

"Isn't the sound always going to be bad when they're playing Spice Girls songs?" asked panellist Tim Blackwell.

A Spice Girls interview it was not - and fans who'd tuned in specifically to see the world's biggest girl group were not happy:

I'm so disappointed in The Sunday Project rn. They said they were gonna have the Spice Girls, and there I was, revved up for the announcement that I'm going to finally be seeing the Spice Girls live, and then it just turns out to be an interview with some hot guy. — Bethany's A Published Author (@5SOSQUEEN1992) June 16, 2019

