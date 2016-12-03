He burnt teen girlfriend's face, wiped faeces on police cell

A BUNDABERG man has avoided jail after burning his 16-year-old girlfriend's face with hot coffee.

The man pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to a string of charges, including assault occasioning bodily harm, contravention of a domestic violence order, wilful damage, drug possession, possessing drug pipes, obstructing police and breach of bail.

Magistrate Melanie Ho heard the girl suffered scolding and small blisters when she was attacked at Bundaberg North Shopping Centre on August 2.

Police prosecutor Barry Stevens said the man, then 18, had approached her after she finished work at the centre, demanding to speak to her.

When she attempted to walk away, the man spat and threw his coffee at her, missing her both times.

He then squashed the cup of coffee she was holding, causing it to splash and burn her face and ear.

She sought refuge in a nearby shop until police arrested the man a short time later.

The incident was in contravention to a domestic violence order made to protect the girl, in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on May 25.

A second domestic violence order to protect the man's mother was made a month later.

Police were called to the Bundaberg home he shares with his mother about 1.15am on June 23, and found the man "highly agitated and aggressive" in the driveway.

Sgt Stevens said the man yelled at officers and resisted when they attempted to restrain him, despite being warned.

The man was kicking at police after being secured on the ground, and had to be handcuffed.

Smelling cannabis on the man, police searched his bum-bag, finding 30.7g of the drug, and also his room, finding a further 178.9g, plus 7.4g of cannabis seeds and two bongs.

Sgt Stevens said the man yelled; "so f***ing what if I've got weed, it f***ing helps me 'cause the hospital won't".

Police were initially called to the home for a domestic violence incident, which started after the man's mother would only give him one pain relief tablet for an ear ache.

He began throwing cans of dog food around the house in anger, and then at his mother's car, smashing two windows.

Unlike the domestic violence order to protect his partner, the one for his mother does not ban contact and they continue to live together.

He contravened the order against his mother on July 5, after she refused to drive him to Gladstone.

He told her he needed to go to Gladstone because "the police, government, bikie gangs and 'some guy doing tests on drugs" were after him.

Sgt Stevens said the man grabbed a bag and cane knife, and he was going to "rob the servo and steal a car" to get to Gladstone.

Walking down the driveway, he said; "no one's going to help me, I might as well kill myself because I'm already dead anyway".

He then returned to the house where his mother had locked herself in, bashing on the door and demanding car keys.

She called police who found him underneath the house.

Sgt Stevens said the man repeatedly asked about police corruption and links to the Mafia.

He was arrested and taken to Bundaberg Police Station, where he remained "aggressive and uncooperative".

He was placed in a violent detention cell, where police observed via CCTV, the man attempting to tie his shirt around his neck.

They confiscated his clothing and in protest, the man said he would defecate in the cell if his clothes weren't returned.

He then did, using his hands to smear faeces up the walls, door and ceiling of the cell, and on a camera.

Sgt Stevens said a specialist cleaning company, that deals with "trauma and crime scene cleaning", had to be brought in to clean the cell.

Upon his release, the man was ordered by a Bundaberg magistrate to attend Bundaberg Mental Health Unit within 24 hours, but he failed to do so.

Lawyer Stacey O'Gorman said the man suffered mental health issues, but wasn't able to provide evidence of these in court.

Ms Ho said the man's actions were likely the result of a "temporary drug psychosis".

She said a jail term was in range for the assault offence, but rehabilitation was a a priority given the man's young age.

She sentenced him to two year's probation for all the offences, with domestic violence counselling, drug therapy, and he must undergo and a mental health assessment.

He was also ordered to pay $1040 to Queensland Police for damage to the cell.

