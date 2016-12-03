32°
News

He burnt teen girlfriend's face, wiped faeces on police cell

Emily Burley
| 3rd Dec 2016 12:57 AM Updated: 1:58 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A BUNDABERG man has avoided jail after burning his 16-year-old girlfriend's face with hot coffee.

The man pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to a string of charges, including assault occasioning bodily harm, contravention of a domestic violence order, wilful damage, drug possession, possessing drug pipes, obstructing police and breach of bail.

Magistrate Melanie Ho heard the girl suffered scolding and small blisters when she was attacked at Bundaberg North Shopping Centre on August 2.

Police prosecutor Barry Stevens said the man, then 18, had approached her after she finished work at the centre, demanding to speak to her.

When she attempted to walk away, the man spat and threw his coffee at her, missing her both times.

He then squashed the cup of coffee she was holding, causing it to splash and burn her face and ear.

She sought refuge in a nearby shop until police arrested the man a short time later.

ATTACK: The man, who can&#39;t be named, left his teen lover with a burnt face.
ATTACK: The man, who can't be named, left his teen lover with a burnt face. Max Fleet BUN271112DOM5

The incident was in contravention to a domestic violence order made to protect the girl, in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on May 25.

A second domestic violence order to protect the man's mother was made a month later.

Police were called to the Bundaberg home he shares with his mother about 1.15am on June 23, and found the man "highly agitated and aggressive" in the driveway.

Sgt Stevens said the man yelled at officers and resisted when they attempted to restrain him, despite being warned.

The man was kicking at police after being secured on the ground, and had to be handcuffed.

Smelling cannabis on the man, police searched his bum-bag, finding 30.7g of the drug, and also his room, finding a further 178.9g, plus 7.4g of cannabis seeds and two bongs.

Sgt Stevens said the man yelled; "so f***ing what if I've got weed, it f***ing helps me 'cause the hospital won't".

Police were initially called to the home for a domestic violence incident, which started after the man's mother would only give him one pain relief tablet for an ear ache.

He began throwing cans of dog food around the house in anger, and then at his mother's car, smashing two windows.

Unlike the domestic violence order to protect his partner, the one for his mother does not ban contact and they continue to live together.

He contravened the order against his mother on July 5, after she refused to drive him to Gladstone.

He told her he needed to go to Gladstone because "the police, government, bikie gangs and 'some guy doing tests on drugs" were after him.

Sgt Stevens said the man grabbed a bag and cane knife, and he was going to "rob the servo and steal a car" to get to Gladstone.

Walking down the driveway, he said; "no one's going to help me, I might as well kill myself because I'm already dead anyway".

He then returned to the house where his mother had locked herself in, bashing on the door and demanding car keys.

She called police who found him underneath the house.

Sgt Stevens said the man repeatedly asked about police corruption and links to the Mafia.

He was arrested and taken to Bundaberg Police Station, where he remained "aggressive and uncooperative".

He was placed in a violent detention cell, where police observed via CCTV, the man attempting to tie his shirt around his neck.

They confiscated his clothing and in protest, the man said he would defecate in the cell if his clothes weren't returned.

He then did, using his hands to smear faeces up the walls, door and ceiling of the cell, and on a camera.

Sgt Stevens said a specialist cleaning company, that deals with "trauma and crime scene cleaning", had to be brought in to clean the cell.

Upon his release, the man was ordered by a Bundaberg magistrate to attend Bundaberg Mental Health Unit within 24 hours, but he failed to do so.

Lawyer Stacey O'Gorman said the man suffered mental health issues, but wasn't able to provide evidence of these in court.

Ms Ho said the man's actions were likely the result of a "temporary drug psychosis".

She said a jail term was in range for the assault offence, but rehabilitation was a a priority given the man's young age.

She sentenced him to two year's probation for all the offences, with domestic violence counselling, drug therapy, and he must undergo and a mental health assessment.

He was also ordered to pay $1040 to Queensland Police for damage to the cell.

*For 24-hour support  phone Queensland's DVConnect on 1800 811 811 or MensLine on 1800 600 636, NSW's  Domestic Violence Line on 1800 656 463 or the  national hotline 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732).

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstonecourt

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Leanne Donaldson lands new $23,000 committee spot

Leanne Donaldson lands new $23,000 committee spot

BUNDABERG MP Leanne Donaldson has been handed a new committee role and a $23,000 pay rise less than a month after she was forced to quit cabinet.

Numbers are taking off so is it time for Sydney flights?

INCREASE: Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the airport had set a new record .

Airport sets new record

A restaurant table is not a place to change a baby's nappy

A mother insisted on changing her baby on one of the tables, without a care about other patrons eating their meals.

Society needs to toughen up

Learner drivers given helping hand with new app

A pilot of the innovative AAMI SmartPlates app is underway with more than 100 learner drivers.

The AAMI Smartplates App pilot program will run until January 2017

Local Partners

Everybody loves Raymond

RAYMOND Gormley always wanted to get more involved with the Bundaberg community.

June helps second-hand book store thrive

COMMUNITY-DRIVEN: June Kilah took over as Secretary of the Monto second hand bookstore to prevent it from closing in 2007

Secretary-treasurer June Kilah talks volunteering

What's on: Saturday, December 3

Not sure what to do today? We've got you covered

Head to the sugar museum for a sweet taste of history

Cutting the ribbon to officially open the revamped Sugar Museum at Fairymead House is Mayor Jack Dempsey and Fairymead House Team Leader Hayley Vale.

Learn about the industry that made Bundy what it is

List of gigs happening around Bundy

KEY NOTE: Country singer Alex Peden. Photo: Scottie Simmonds / NewsMail

There's a live show for everyone

Mandy Moore feels like she's 60

Mandy Moore feels like she's 60

MANDY Moore sees herself as a 60-year-old woman rather than a 32-year-old.

David Attenborough on facing his mortality

Sir David Attenborough in a scene from the TV special The Death of the Oceans.

Life without Sir David Attenborough is hard to imagine

Goooodbye Hamish and Andy (from our radios)

Hamish and Andy

The pair have been on air since 2006

Saying "I do" changed Shia's outlook on marriage

Shia LaBeouf has a new outlook on marriage since he tied the knot.

Singer tunes in to first movie role

Tori Kelly voices the character Meena in the movie Sing.

Musician Tori Kelly voices Meena the teenage elephant in Sing

Cricketing greats bring Aussie mateship to commentary box

Cricket commentator Adam Gilchrist.

ADAM Gilchrist enjoys the fun of calling the Big Bash League.

The dead help solve the case

Debut novel delivers on wit, violence and shock

FAMILY HOME WITH POOL and WORKSHOP

24 Greathead Road, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 4 $250,000

Located in the popular suburb of Kepnock, a short drive to schools and shopping centres and being less than 10 minutes to CBD. Three generous bedrooms in total...

BRAND NEW PRICE- ONE OF THE LARGEST AND FINEST OF HOMES IN CORAL GARDENS

13 Coral Garden Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 5 3 2 $689,000

Have a look at this one, the price has just been dropped to $689,000 making it outstanding value for money. Coral Gardens is one of Bundaberg's most prestige...

BRAND NEW FAMILY HOME

2 Tesch Street, Thabeban 4670

House 4 2 2 $378,000

Buy a brand new and headache free 4 bedroom family home here at 2 Tesch Street, Thabeban. This home has only just been built and is ready for you to just move in...

A STUNNING 365M2 HOME ON A SERENE 1 ACRE BLOCK OF LAND

38 Zorzan Drive, Gooburrum 4670

House 5 2 4 $520,000

On offer here is a stunning home situated in a premier acreage estate well out of flood comprising of upmarket executive homes. The estate features town water and...

REBUILT TO PERFECTION

96 Burnett Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 3 1 5 $319,000

A close inspection from the most fastidious of buyers is what sets this high-set Queenslander apart from the rest. Some properties look good in photos but don't...

MUST BE SOLD - BANG FOR BUCK BRICK IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC

5 MacGregor Court, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 2 $238,500

This tidy 3 bedroom brick home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a low maintenance property in a quiet cul de sac with no work to do except...

CHECK OUT THIS FOR ABSOLUTE VAULE - OUTSTANDING BUYING

12 Sutherland Road, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

CARAVAN BAY + DOUBLE SHED + POOL + 2 LARGE LIVING AREAS Must see 4 bedroom home with 2 great size living areas, side access plus shed, in ground pool, 5 car...

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME - HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $322,500

They just don't make them like this anymore. A fantastic family home in sought after location, in the hub of so many schools and just a block from Bundaberg's...

OUTSTANDING VALUE BRICK HOME

22 Pettigrew Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 3 1 1 $219,900

Positioned in an ever popular location is this must see 3 bedroom brick home with no rear neighbours, large out door entertaining and room for a shed at the rear...

ACRE RES B VERY CLOSE TO HINKLER

14 Arthur Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 5 5 $220,000

There is not another Res B block of this size and this close to town that has never been inundated. Opportunity knocks for the astute developer A full quarter...

Chinese locked out of Australian property market

The rules are different if you're a foreigner

The buyer was from China - the trouble started right there

Morrison signs off on new affordable rental model

Australia's Treasurer Scott Morrison speaks during a press conference after a meeting of the Council of Federal Financial Relations at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.

Scott Morrison signed off on development of a new financing model

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!