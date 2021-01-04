Menu
A Hervey Bay grandmother visiting family in Melbourne for Christmas has explained she "gets chills" every time someone reminds her she's now a millionaire from scoring division one in the weekends Tattslotto Megadraw.
News

‘I’m a millionaire’: Coast grandma reeling from $1.5m win

Lacee Froeschl
4th Jan 2021 10:30 AM
A Hervey Bay grandmother has been given the ultimate new year surprise after scoring a division one prize in the weekends Tattslotto Megadraw.

She was one of the 19 division one winning entries nationally, drawn on January 2 who took home a prize worth $1,578,947.37.

The woman said she "gets chills" every time someone reminds her she's now a millionaire.

"I had been visiting my family for Christmas and thought I would try my luck and buy a ticket into the Megadraw," she said.

"On Sunday morning I got my daughter to check my ticket and that's when I found out.

"At first I thought she was joking. I just couldn't believe it."

The Fraser Coast local was "at a loss for words" when speaking with a The Lott official on Monday morning.

"I just keep thinking 'I'm a millionaire, a millionaire!'. It's crazy," she said.

"This changes everything for me.

"I've kept this ticket in the safe ever since I found out. I am just too scared to lose it."

The overjoyed grandmother, who wished to remain anonymous, admitted she'd be heading straight to a financial planner to help her family and pay off the mortgage.

The regular player purchased her winning entry at Hastings Gold Mine, 42-44 High Street, Hastings.

Hastings Gold Mine owner Addo Armani said he couldn't think of a better way to start the New Year.

"I'm ecstatic for our winner - especially after such a rough year we've all had," he said.

The Victorian outlet was established 40 years ago and has had 27 first division winners.

The winning numbers in Tattslotto draw 4117 on 2 January 2021 were 7, 5, 16, 44, 14 and 17, while the supplementary numbers were 26 and 31.

Six winners were in Victoria, four in NSW, three in SA and WA, two in Queensland and one in Tasmania.

In 2020, Tattslotto created 122 millionaires across Australia.

hervey bay lotto tattslotto
Fraser Coast Chronicle

