Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Man smoking crack drug through glass pipe 21 Dec 2003. use drugs /Narcotic/drugs
Man smoking crack drug through glass pipe 21 Dec 2003. use drugs /Narcotic/drugs
Crime

‘I’m a meth user’: Man hands himself into police

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
20th Jul 2020 6:00 PM | Updated: 7:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CALLIOPE meth user told police he wanted to turn himself in when they arrived at his home for another matter.

Johnathan Ivan Hair, 28, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to possessing dangerous drugs, possess utensil and obtain restricted drug not endorsed under regulation.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo told the court police attended the residence at 5.34pm for an unrelated matter when Hair told police "I want to turn myself in I'm a meth user" and handed over a number of drug articles.

The court was told Hair was later interviewed and said he was feeling paranoid and thought someone was out to get him.

The court was told Hair handed over a small vial of steroids which he used for muscle enhancement and melanotan 2 which Hair used as a tanning injectable.

He also handed over a broken glass pipe which Hair used to smoke meth that day.

Hair was sentenced to a six month good behaviour bond with the condition of attending drug diversion.

No convictions were recorded.

editors picks gladstonecourt gladstone drug possession gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Poppy pops up as Bundy’s cutest bub

        premium_icon Poppy pops up as Bundy’s cutest bub

        News LITTLE Poppy Evelyn has just turned seven weeks old and she’s already got a special title to her name – Bundaberg’s cutest baby.

        UPDATE: Patient treated for face, arm wounds

        premium_icon UPDATE: Patient treated for face, arm wounds

        News A patient has been taken to Bundaberg Hospital after an alleged wounding in Avoca.

        ‘Monto is thriving’: Tourism booming in country town

        premium_icon ‘Monto is thriving’: Tourism booming in country town

        News The dairy town is experiencing a revival after years of drought and economic...

        Tourism spikes as grey nomads bring cash into Burnett

        premium_icon Tourism spikes as grey nomads bring cash into Burnett

        Travel An ease in restrictions and border closures has prompted caravanning retirees to...