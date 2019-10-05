Illingworth makes comeback

Katie-Jay Illingworth in action for the Brothers Lightning during last year’s Bundaberg Netball Association Grand Final in Division 1. She makes a comeback after almost one year off.

NETBALL: Bundaberg player Katie-Jay Illingworth says this weekend was the perfect time to come back to the sport.

The shooter will return to action today for Bundy at the state titles for the first time in more than a year after taking time off to have her first child.

Her last game was last year’s Bundaberg Netball Association Division 1 grand final.

She was brought back to play by her Bundy coach Sandy Baker.

“It was a good excuse to force myself back into it,” she said. “I started training five weeks before the competition.

Illingworth’s role will be the third shooter in the team and she said it was exciting to be back.

“I don’t expect to get much game time,” she said.

“But when I step out on the court, I’ll be ready to play.”

Illingworth said apart from her passing most of her skills have come back following the lay-off.

She will return to action today at 10.30am.