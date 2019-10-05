Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Katie-Jay Illingworth in action for the Brothers Lightning during last year’s Bundaberg Netball Association Grand Final in Division 1. She makes a comeback after almost one year off.
Katie-Jay Illingworth in action for the Brothers Lightning during last year’s Bundaberg Netball Association Grand Final in Division 1. She makes a comeback after almost one year off.
Sport

Illingworth makes comeback

Shane Jones
4th Oct 2019 5:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NETBALL: Bundaberg player Katie-Jay Illingworth says this weekend was the perfect time to come back to the sport.

The shooter will return to action today for Bundy at the state titles for the first time in more than a year after taking time off to have her first child.

Her last game was last year’s Bundaberg Netball Association Division 1 grand final.

She was brought back to play by her Bundy coach Sandy Baker.

“It was a good excuse to force myself back into it,” she said. “I started training five weeks before the competition.

Illingworth’s role will be the third shooter in the team and she said it was exciting to be back.

“I don’t expect to get much game time,” she said.

“But when I step out on the court, I’ll be ready to play.”

Illingworth said apart from her passing most of her skills have come back following the lay-off.

She will return to action today at 10.30am.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Bundy justice: Juvenile crime doesn’t pay ... but victims do

    premium_icon Bundy justice: Juvenile crime doesn’t pay ... but victims do

    Crime A VICTIM has slammed the lenient sentences given to his teenage attackers as Opposition MPs hit out over rising youth crime.

    Businessman stands up for wife in court over drug charges

    premium_icon Businessman stands up for wife in court over drug charges

    News A MAN may have saved his wife from a criminal conviction after taking full...

    Bundy MP’s new column: People power needed for Paradise Dam

    premium_icon Bundy MP’s new column: People power needed for Paradise Dam

    News Paradise Dam. It’s both extraordinary and awfully concerning to think that Labor...

    Health CEO saga: Second board member quits

    premium_icon Health CEO saga: Second board member quits

    News A SECOND Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service board member has resigned in the wake...