Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A photo of David Berry Jr released by Lawrence County Sheriff. Berry has been ordered to watch the Disney film Bambie at least once a month during his jail sentence after he was convicted of illegally hunting hundres of deer.
A photo of David Berry Jr released by Lawrence County Sheriff. Berry has been ordered to watch the Disney film Bambie at least once a month during his jail sentence after he was convicted of illegally hunting hundres of deer.
Environment

Illegal poacher ordered to watch Bambie in jail

Hannah Busch
by
18th Dec 2018 1:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ILLEGAL poacher will be confronted with the fictional face of his victims after being ordered to repeatedly watch the film Bambie as part of his punishment in jail.

The unusual order came from a Missouri judge after David Berry was convicted of illegally killing hundreds of deer.

He'll spend the next year in jail according to Associated Press, meaning at least 12 viewings of the classic Disney movie.

There's no word if he's been ordered to watch the direct-to-video sequel Bambi II.

County judge Robert George ordered Berry, who was convicted alongside his father and brothers, to watch the film at least once a month.

AP reported Berry took the trophy bucks for their heads, leaving their bodies to rot in Missouri forests.

Deer hunting is legal in Missouri but is heavily regulated, with restrictions specific to each season.

In the US it is also illegal to cause excessive waste of edible animal products.

Hunters in Australia face a different species than the one Berry was convicted of hunting.

In Queensland, multiple different species are considered invasive pests and recreational hunters can hunt some species on private land in regional Queensland. 

Hunters in the state can pay up to $3000 to hunt a red deer stag and up to $3500 to hunt chital deer through private 'safaris'.    

deer editors picks feral pests hunting
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Pensioner 'stuck in poverty' sold stolen items to survive

    premium_icon Pensioner 'stuck in poverty' sold stolen items to survive

    Crime A BUNDABERG woman who stole a 5kg rib fillet, a bottle of perfume and vitamins has faced court on five charges of stealing.

    Accused escapee to remain behind bars

    premium_icon Accused escapee to remain behind bars

    News Jade Hucman appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today

    ROAD BLOCK: Community U-turns on Uber after slow start

    premium_icon ROAD BLOCK: Community U-turns on Uber after slow start

    News Have you found the flaw with Uber in Bundaberg?

    Outrage as giant '150-year-old' eucalypt felled for new KFC

    premium_icon Outrage as giant '150-year-old' eucalypt felled for new KFC

    Environment Piece of original bushland goes as food chain moves in

    Local Partners