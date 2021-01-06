ILLEGAL DUMPING: What to do and who to call if you spot it

Landcare president Mike Johnson was shocked to hear of effluent being dumped into Smiths Crossing.

Locals are being reminded of the best ways to report illegal dumping following reports from Landcare that a tourist had witnessed effluent being poured into Smiths Crossing.

A spokesman for Bundaberg Regional Council said there were numerous ways people could lodge a complaint.

“Anyone observing instances of illegal dumping is asked to report the matter to council on 1300 883 699, via our online form or from the Snap, Send, Solve app available for download to mobile devices,” he said.

“Please ensure you gather relevant details including the model and make of any vehicle involved, its registration number, the time, date and location of the alleged offence.”

The spokesman said the council invests “significant resources” both in terms of money and manpower to tackle littering and dumping.

“The action of littering and/or illegal dumping of waste is a rising concern for the Bundaberg region, costing our community thousands of dollars in clean up hours every year,” he said.

“Littering and illegal dumping of waste has the potential to cause health and safety risks for both people and the natural environment,”

The spokesman said illegal dumping and waste could provide a breeding ground for mosquitoes, block drains and affect the serviceability of this infrastructure and increase the potential for flooding and erosion.

He said it could also enter into creeks, rivers and onto beaches, where it has the potential to harm and/or kill wildlife.”

Littered waste does not include any gas, dust, smoke or material emitted or produced during, or because of, the normal operations of a building, manufacturing, mining or primary industry.

“While the vast majority of residents across the Bundaberg region dispose of litter in an appropriate manner, there are those not willing to pay for the disposal of their personal rubbish and who add to community costs through illegal dumping,” the council spokesman said.

Queensland’s Waste Reduction and Recycling Act 2011 provides everyone with the ability to report littering and illegal dumping.

