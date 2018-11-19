Illegal cacti seized from Bundy property

SEIZED: Land protection officers Guy Hancock and Eric Dyke with councillor Wayne Honor and some of the cacti that are set to be destroyed.

SEIZED: Land protection officers Guy Hancock and Eric Dyke with councillor Wayne Honor and some of the cacti that are set to be destroyed. Katie Hall

AN UNSUSPECTING local has had over 70 illegal cacti seized from their property, after a sale over the internet went wrong.

Councillor Wayne Honor said Biosecurity Queensland had become aware of the plants after five varieties of restricted cacti were sold through a Bundy social media group.

"Council land protection officers visited the property last week where they identified and seized more than 70 cacti which are actually illegal to sell in Queensland,” Cr Honor said.

"They were found locally not far away from the CBD ... in a normal residential property.

"In this case it was about a responsible resident who was totally unaware that these plants were invasive and they were illegal. Council and land protection officers investigated and the resident handed them over, it will not be a prosecuted incident.”

The illegal cacti that were handed over included Jumping Cholla, Snake cactus, Coral cactus, White Hudson Pear and Bunny Ears cactus.

Cr Honor said the cacti could hurt animals, blind livestock and harbour pests that can threaten the environment.

He praised the local for handing over the plants, saying if other residents think they have restricted plants, to contact council to hand them in.

"Please notify your local council. It is simply a matter of surrendering those plants,” he said.

"It is only if someone deliberately has knowledge that those plants are invasive that it would be subject to prosecution.”

The cacti are set to be destroyed.