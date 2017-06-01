I'll work with you, Truscott tells region's MPs

CREATING CONSENSUS: Jane Truscott says working together is the best way forward for the region.

ONE Nation's candidate for Bundaberg has called for the region's politicians to stop squabbling and has offered to work with them to build community consensus.

Jane Truscott said she was happy to work with people such as Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson and Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt in the region's interests.

"We have seen how our local state member, Leanne Donaldson, and federal member Keith Pitt ping-pong accusations and ridicule one another,” she said.

Ms Donaldson and Mr Pitt have been involved in a spat over his support for cashless welfare cards in Hinkler.

"We need a bipartisan approach, where we all work together for the best interests of our community,” Dr Truscott said.

"I welcome the opportunity to work with all involved to come to consensus. This is how we can achieve positive change for Bundaberg.”

Dr Truscott was speaking after news the massive Adani coal mine project was back on track following an agreement between the State Government and Adani over a royalties issue that had previously split cabinet.

"The Adani project will bring jobs to regional Queensland,” she said.

"It is a massive project with opportunity for thousands of workers and business for our region.”

Dr Truscott said people were ready and able to work.

"What we now need is a government that has the fortitude to move forward with the project.”

She said the mine would be a big boost to the state.

"Not only will it bring jobs but it will stimulate business and services that support the mine.”

She said Bundy had been labelled "Australia's dole capital” following news the postcode 4670 has the highest number of people in Australia receiving Newstart.

"This along with a youth unemployment rate of 23.9%, 4.5% higher than it was 12 months ago, shows we are in a jobs crisis.”