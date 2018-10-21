'I'll take you': Gladstone man cops pepper spray to face

Nat Dominic Isaac pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count each of commit public nuisance within a licensed premises and obstructing police.

A YOUNG Gladstone man was nearly tasered by police after pepper spray failed to restrain him.

The court heard Isaac was at the Calliope Rodeo about 10pm when he saw a woman being escorted from the venue by police. The 20-year-old became abusive towards police when he realised the woman was his friend. The court was told Isaac approached the officers and started yelling that he had had "just as much to drink" as the woman.

"I don't care if you have a badge, I'll take you," he said to officers. The court heard Isaac raised his arms while talking to police and officers refused him entry back into the venue, telling him to leave.

Isaac told the court he was upset because the woman was his "best mate's missus" and the mate wasn't around at the time. The court was told Isaac tried to run back into the venue where police attempted to arrest him but he ran away again.

When officers attempted to arrest him for a second time he lifted his legs off the ground "in an attempt to imbalance officers".

Police used pepper spray on Isaac to restrain him but the court heard he continued to resist.

When an officer pulled out a taser Isaac calmed down enough for police to handcuff him. Isaac didn't have a lawyer to represent him in court and told Magistrate Neil Lavaring the offending was "out of character". "I was pretty drunk," he said. "It was the first time I have ever done anything like that.

"It was my best mate's missus and he wasn't there, (I) thought she was in trouble."

Isaac was fined $800, a conviction not recorded.