‘I’ll smash this straight over your f------ head’

A Monkland man who threatened to smash a wooden bat over his neighbour's head during a dispute about a motorbike has been hit with a $2000 fine.

Gympie magistrates Court heard Tristan Shane William Webb was frustrated by his neighbour revving his motorbike and doing burnouts outside his home, so Webb and his brother confronted the neighbours at their home on the evening of March 8, 2020.

Webb's brother went armed with a tent pole, the court heard.

Webb pleaded guilty to three charges in Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

In response to this potential threat, one of the victims armed themselves with a metal bar, so 30-year-old Webb grabbed his own weapon.

Webb, who had been drinking heavily before the confrontation, first told police he had picked up a cardboard tube but accepted during his court appearance he had actually brandished a wooden bat.

The court heard as the confrontation escalated, Webb threatened the victims twice, first by telling one he was going to "smash this thing straight over your f------ head", and then by telling the female victim he would "smash your boyfriend, you s---".

When police went to arrest Webb and his brother after the incident, Webb fled.

He surrendered himself to police the next day.

Webb’s case was heard in Gympie Magistrates Court.

Webb, who appeared in custody due to a now-invoked nine-month suspended sentence and other ongoing legal matters, pleaded guilty to two counts of threatening violence and one charge for possessing a water pipe, which was also found by police at the time.

Webb's brother was sentenced in September to 150 hours of community service for his role in the confrontation after pleading guilty to three counts of threatening violence and one count of assualt.

Convictions were recorded against each man.