'I'll pay Barnaby's petrol money for his campaign help'

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS: Llew O'Brien, with Barnaby Joyce, says Mr Joyce is a campaign asset who has been an important political force for Gympie.

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS: Llew O'Brien, with Barnaby Joyce, says Mr Joyce is a campaign asset who has been an important political force for Gympie. Rowan Schindler

MEDIA commentators who think Barnaby Joyce is on the nose are not listening to the same people as Wide Bay federal MP Lew O'Brien.

”I'm going to have Barnaby help me with my campaign,” Mr O'Brien said yesterday.

"He's a bloke who understands the bush.

"He understands regional people and regional issues.”

He was responding to a Courier-Mail report that "nervous MPs want Barnaby Joyce to campaign for them” in the next federal election.

Not that Mr O'Brien is nervous, with an eight per cent majority.

"But there's no such thing as a safe seat,” he said yesterday.

Mr O'Brien said Mr Joyce was "a familiar face in the local area, with his very active role in the Traveston Crossing dam fight and while a senator for Queensland he had spent a lot of time here.

"He celebrated his 40th birthday at the Northumberland Hotel, back when it was a hotel instead of a council building.

"And he barracks for the Maroons,” he said, adding that this even applied at State of Origin time in Mr Joyce's New South Wales electorate of New England.

Mr O'Brien acknowledged that Mr Joyce was not entitled to taxpayer-funded travel entitlements, but said he would personally pay Mr Joyce's petrol money to ensure he can get here and help Mr O'Brien win.

"He's a retail politician and its the skill he's known for,” he said.