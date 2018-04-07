Menu
Health

Ill man couldn't wait for medicinal cannabis trial

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
7th Apr 2018 5:05 AM | Updated: 5:05 AM

A MAN waiting to get on a medicinal cannabis trial couldn't wait any longer, as his prescription medications no longer worked.

Police caught wind of the man's illegal marijuana use and searched his William Street residence on March 15.

Martin Karl Lewandowsky, 39, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday to a charge of possessing cannabis and one for possessing a water pipe found by police during the search.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said the father-of-two suffered from chronic epilepsy and heart disease.

"He turned to cannabis to help him as his lawful medications are not helping him," he said.

"He is waiting to get on to a trial of medicinal cannabis."

Lewandowsky was fined $700 and a conviction was recorded.

