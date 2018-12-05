Champion responds to Fury taunts

Anthony Joshua insists he is willing to fight either Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury next year as he looks to unify the heavyweight division.

Wilder retained his WBC belt with a controversial split decision draw against Fury last weekend and the American's team will now discuss options for his next fight.

Wilder's manager Shelly Finkel confirmed The Bronze Bomber is "very interested" in a unification fight with Joshua, and the WBA 'super', IBF and WBO champion welcomed the challenge in a fiery statement on Twitter.

Responding to Finkel's comments as reported by Sky Sports, Joshua wrote: "What took this fool so long? Like we ain't been interested?!! Anyway well done Fury!

"They wanted to get you because they assumed you was finished!! I'll give you a fair one when you're ready! Either one of you!"

Anthony Joshua celebrates with the IBF, WBA Super, WBO & IBO World Heavyweight,

Fury came back from two knockdowns, including a heavy fall in the 12th round, to reach the final bell against Wilder.

However, despite appearing the dominate much of the fight, the Gypsy King was denied a famous win after the judges called a draw in Los Angeles.

During his post-fight interview, Fury called out Joshua.

"There's another certain heavyweight out there," he said before starting to cluck like a chicken. "Chicken! Chicken! Joshua, where are you? Where are you, AJ?"

Wilder also chipped in, although didn't partake in the clucking.

"I 100% agree with that," Wilder said. "We're the two best in the world, and we proved it tonight, you know. You put two warriors in the ring, that want to put on a show for the fans, you get a great fight."

During the post-fight press conference, Tyson Fury expanded on his comment and declared Joshua wouldn't stand a chance against Wilder.

"It's no secret that Anthony Joshua did not want this fight," Fury said. "He didn't want it for a reason: because Deontay Wilder is the most fiercest puncher in boxing history, in heavyweight division history. And I saw that tonight and I felt it.

Tyson Fury called out Joshua immediately after the fight.

"No wonder AJ didn't want no part of that right hand. He can't move like me, he would have been nailed."

"Wilder came over to the UK and showed up," he continued. "Called out Joshua, he got offered a lot of money. A lot of money. Money that could change countries, probably. Make broke countries rich, he turned it down.

"And I come in here, I said to Deontay, I'm sorry for what happened here, but you offer me the fight, I will not turn it down, I promise you. I am the fighting man and I'll step up and represent my country, and tonight I did that."

Fury also declared the 'world knows the truth' over the result, but Wilder insists he did enough to defend his WBC title.

"When you put the best against the best, exciting things happen. I take nothing away from this fight but we won this fight," Wilder wrote on Instagram.

"To beat the champion you must dominate the champ and to me I was the more aggressive fighter and landed the more effective punches.

"You saw the best Fury but you did not get the best Wilder and I still managed to get the job done."

This story first appeared on Sky Sports News and was republished with permission.