‘I’ll cut your head off’: Boyfriend’s terrifying tirade

A MAN who threatened to cut his partner's head off before trying to strangle her in a brutal attack has been sentenced to four years jail.

The 25-year-old Rochedale man yesterday faced Beenleigh District Court charged with a string of serious offences including strangulation in a domestic setting, deprivation of liberty, assault occasioning bodily harm and contravention of a domestic violence order.

The charges followed a horrific drug-fuelled assault on his partner of six months at a house at Kingston on October 21, 2018.

The court heard the man pushed her to the ground before spitting on her face and dragging her into a bathroom where he slammed her head into the tiles.

He then sprayed water from the shower into her face while telling her "if you loved me, you wouldn't be trying to remove my spit from your face".

The force of the water left the woman struggling to breath but when she tried to turn off the tap the man threw the shower head at her.

The abuse continued in a bedroom when the man pushed the woman to the floor and sat on her, striking her in the face several times before biting her thumb so hard it bled.

He then covered her mouth and nose before grabbing a thick rope and wrapping it around her neck, arms and upper body.

The court heard the woman feared she was going to be hanged.

He then dragged her a short distance with the rope in what Judge Craig Chowdhury described as "an extremely serious" move which could have resulted in "death or serious brain injury".

The court heard the man then pushed a pillow onto the woman's face and forced clothing into her mouth.

The man launched a tirade of abuse at the woman, telling her if the police were called he would break her knees with a baseball bat, and threatening to "cut her head off" if he went to jail.

The ordeal caught the attention of neighbours who the man told he would stab them if they intervened.

When the woman tried to flee he punched her in the face, told her he would kill her and attempted to force her to take a Zanex tablet before demanding she perform oral sex.

The court heard that abuse continued the following day when the man hit the woman with a hockey stick and forced it so hard against her chest that she struggled to breath.

The woman was left with bruises to wrists, back, under her arms, across her chest elbows and hips as well as lower back and upper arms, thighs and red marks on her jaw.

After being granted Supreme Court bail in December 2018, the man broke into his ex partner's home on July 30, 2019.

Judge Chowdhury heard the man had a history of drug abuse which began in 2014.

"I have no doubt that you were high on amphetamines, probably Zanex at the time and maybe cannabis but that's no excuse," he said.

"The community is sick and tired of drug addicted young men becoming violent and assaulting their partners."

The man, who pleaded guilty and had already served 327 days in custody, was sentenced to four years jail.

He will be eligible for parole on July 1, 2020.

Originally published as 'I'll cut your head off': Boyfriend's terrifying tirade

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.